Un huevo se fríe solo al aire libre por las altas temperaturas esta semana: récord histórico a más de 50ºC en esta ciudad

A new heat record for May was set in the United Arab Emirates on May 24, 2025 https://t.co/Tgj2Mg51iX The temperature in Sweihan reached 51.6°C ? — previously, the highest recorded in May was 49.6°C. The all-time station record is 51.8°C, set in June — so it was very close. pic.twitter.com/sCdZoQeOYC