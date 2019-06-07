MADRID, 7 (CNMV) La Sociedad informa que con fecha 6 de junio de 2019 la CNMV ha verificado e inscrito el folleto informativo correspondiente al aumento de capital social Información completa en: http://www.cnmv.es/portal/hr/HRAlDia.aspx?lang=es .
Relacionados
- CNMV.-VERTICE TRESCIENTOS SESENTA GRADOS, S.A. Aumentos y reducciones del capital social
- CNMV.-VERTICE TRESCIENTOS SESENTA GRADOS, S.A. Aumentos y reducciones del capital social
- CNMV.-VERTICE TRESCIENTOS SESENTA GRADOS, S.A. Aumentos y reducciones del capital social
- CNMV.-VERTICE TRESCIENTOS SESENTA GRADOS, S.A. Otros sobre instrumentos financieros
- CNMV.-VERTICE TRESCIENTOS SESENTA GRADOS, S.A. Otros sobre operaciones corporativas