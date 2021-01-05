Mercados

Hechos relevantes

CNMV.-ENCE ENERGIA Y CELULOSA, S.A. Contratos de liquidez y contrapartida

ENCE
3,367-1,95%
CELULOSA
10,40+0,97%

    MADRID, 5 (CNMV) Operaciones del contrato de liquidez durante el cuarto trimestre de 2020 Información completa en: http://www.cnmv.es/portal/Otra-Informacion-Relevante/AlDia-OIR.aspx?lang=es .

