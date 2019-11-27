El euro se juega en los 1,1 dólares una recaída del 1%, a mínimos del año

Mercados

Hechos relevantes

CNMV.-FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A. Emisiones de renta fija

    MADRID, 27 (CNMV) FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente Holding emite dos bonos por importe conjunto de 1.100 millones de euros Información completa en: http://www.cnmv.es/portal/hr/HRAlDia.aspx?lang=es .

