Irlanda busca trabajadores españoles: así puedes solicitar empleo a través de EURES

Over 3?0?0?job positions in #hospitality and #childcare are available for Irish Recruitment Day in Malaga (Online and Onsite). Jobseekers from Ireland??, Spain?? and EU/EEA?? can now register and apply for all suitable positions. To register?https://t.co/1Pt6QHHpqq #EURESjobs pic.twitter.com/PgesTIjDAC