Mercados

Hechos relevantes

CNMV.-MAPFRE, S.A. Informe anual de gobierno corporativo

MAPFRE
1,59-3,23%

    MADRID, 11 (CNMV) La sociedad remite el Informe Anual de Gobierno Corporativo del ejercicio 2020 Información completa en: http://www.cnmv.es/portal/Otra-Informacion-Relevante/AlDia-OIR.aspx?lang=es .

    Relacionados

    WhatsAppWhatsAppFacebookFacebookTwitterTwitterLinkedinlinkedin
    Comparte esta noticia
    FacebookTwitterlinkedin