CNMV.-MAPFRE, S.A. Informe anual de gobierno corporativo

MADRID, 11 (CNMV) La sociedad remite el Informe Anual de Gobierno Corporativo del ejercicio 2020 Información completa en: http://www.cnmv.es/portal/Otra-Informacion-Relevante/AlDia-OIR.aspx?lang=es .
Relacionados
- CNMV.-NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. Informe anual de gobierno corporativo
- CNMV.-SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. Informe anual de gobierno corporativo
- CNMV.-CORPORACION EMPRESARIAL DE MATERIALES DE CONSTRUCCION, S.A. Informe anual de gobierno corporativo
- CNMV.-COMPAÑIA DE DISTRIBUCION INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A. Informe anual de gobierno corporativo
- CNMV.-BORGES AGRICULTURAL & INDUSTRIAL NUTS, S.A. Informe anual de gobierno corporativo