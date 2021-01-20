CNMV.-FERIA MUESTRARIO INTERNACIONAL DE VALENCIA (FERIA VALENCIA) Sobre instrumentos financieros

Mercados

    MADRID, 20 (CNMV) Se comunica la ausencia de oposición de obligacionistas a la subrogación una vez concluido el periodo de oposición.

