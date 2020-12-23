Mercados

Hechos relevantes

CNMV.-SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. Sobre negocio y situación financiera

SIEMENS
115,28+0,82%

    MADRID, 23 (CNMV) La Sociedad ha recibido un pedido firme para el suministro de aerogeneradores en Brasil con una potencia total de 465 MW.

