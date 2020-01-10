Una empresa de Jaén adelanta a Finlandia y pone la semana de cuatro días

Mercados

Hechos relevantes

CNMV.-BODEGAS RIOJANAS, S.A. Informe anual de gobierno corporativo

RIOJANAS
4,44-2,20%

    MADRID, 10 (CNMV) La sociedad remite el Informe Anual de Gobierno Corporativo del ejercicio 2019 Información completa en: http://www.cnmv.es/portal/hr/HRAlDia.aspx?lang=es .

