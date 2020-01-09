La tendencia alcista saca músculo: solo cabe esperar "otro tirón" en la bolsa

Mercados

Hechos relevantes

CNMV.-SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN GMBH Warrants, certificados y otros - ajustes

    MADRID, 9 (CNMV) Ajuste Paridad certificado BRENT Información completa en: http://www.cnmv.es/portal/hr/HRAlDia.aspx?lang=es .

