Mercados

Hechos relevantes

CNMV.-AMPER, S.A. Contratos de liquidez y contrapartida

AMPER
0,26+0,59%

    MADRID, 6 (CNMV) Suspensión temporal del contrato de liquidez Información completa en: http://www.cnmv.es/portal/hr/HRAlDia.aspx?lang=es .

