CNMV.-ALMIRALL, S.A. Convocatorias de reuniones o actos informativos

ALMIRALL
17,42-3,44%

    MADRID, 29 (CNMV) Almirall anuncia que hoy mantendrá una teleconferencia con analistas e inversores institucionales a las 10:00 am sobre los Resultados del primer semestre de 2019.

    Información completa en:

    http://www.cnmv.es/portal/hr/HRAlDia.aspx?lang=es .

