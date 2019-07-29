CNMV.-ALMIRALL, S.A. Convocatorias de reuniones o actos informativos

MADRID, 29 (CNMV) Almirall anuncia que hoy mantendrá una teleconferencia con analistas e inversores institucionales a las 10:00 am sobre los Resultados del primer semestre de 2019.
Información completa en:
http://www.cnmv.es/portal/hr/HRAlDia.aspx?lang=es .
