Marge Simpson dibujada en un sarcófago de hace 3.500 años: así ha sido el impresionante hallazgo en Egipto que desconcierta al mundo

For once someone predicted the Simpsons in stead of the Simpsons predicting everything.

Yes, this is real, ladies & gentlemen: Ancient Egyptian Marge.



Apparently this is the coffin of Tadi Ist, daughter of the High Priest of Djehouti in Ashmunein:https://t.co/hIg6iXFRcf pic.twitter.com/6IltB8TfQF