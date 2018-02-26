330 43

COMUNICADO: Skymond and Valid Join Forces to Deliver Seamless Worldwide LTE Connectivity to the Broadcasting Industry

BARCELONA, Spain, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Companies to Showcase eSIM based Solution at Mobile World Congress

Skymond Mobile, a global connectivity solution provider for the broadcasting industry and Valid, the innovative eSIM solution provider today announced their partnership to deliver seamless LTE Connectivity Enablement to Tier 1 Media broadcasters. This partnership provides eSIM technology, making LTE connectivity and subscription management easier for broadcasters. The companies will showcase this industry-first initiative during Mobile World Congress, which takes place on February 26th - March 1st in Barcelona, Spain.

The partnership leverages Skymond Connectivity Solution based on a multi-modem broadband backpack with a GSMA-compliant Valid's mioSIM(R) embedded SIM and Valid eReach Subscription Management solution. Valid eSIM solution allows Skymond's customers to remotely download SIM profiles over the air. This eases the remote provisioning process as well as local mobile operator (MNO) selection without the need of changing SIM physically on the backpack modems. The companies have successfully tested and demonstrated MNO profiles swap procedure in Europe to allow a more reliable LTE local connectivity by improving connection speed, lowering latency while reducing costs significantly for large amounts of data transfer.

"The relationship between our companies simplifies connectivity issues for our customers by one stop shopping. Valid eSIM solution allows broadcasters to have a more predictable connectivity cost plan as well as best reliability of connectivity while on the go," said Etienne Marijnissen, CEO of Skymond Mobile, part of Skymond Group.

"It is a real pleasure for Valid to partner Skymond Mobile. Together, we have been able to provide a unique eSIM use case proving that the eSIM ecosystem is suitable and beneficial for a vast range of IoT applications. The integration between Skymond's solution, Valid's eUICC & Subscription Management technology will enable Broadcasters to focus on their core business without worrying about connectivity related issues," said Carlos Affonso S. d'Albuquerque, CEO of Valid.

The announced partnership already resulted in the feature where the eUICC SIM has an on-board Quality of Service monitoring app which triggers seamless switching to the best available network, guaranteeing highest possible continuous connection quality.

In the Broadcast industry WMT transmissions using bonded mobile connections are becoming increasingly popular to replace satellite uplinks. The opportunity to have high quality connectivity with genuine diversity on one SIM, enabled by the eUICC SIM and the Subscription Manager platform is boosting the usage of mobile connectivity for (live) transmissions even more. Major networks have tested the functionality (up to mobile units in vehicles and helicopters) and are rapidly migrating towards the eUICC SIM's of Skymond Mobile and Valid. In the Netherlands the upcoming local elections in March will be covered live for national broadcast with over 15 mobile units simultaneously (120 bonded SIM's, 45GB/hour).

About Valid

Valid (BM&FBOVESPA: VLID3 ON), is a global company with more than 60 years of operation and a wide portfolio of technological secure solutions for the financial and banking markets, mobile industry, people identification, objects and transactions, data management, Internet of Things (IoT) and Track & Trace. Valid has 6,000 employees, offices in 16 countries and achieved revenues of USD 537 million in 2016. Today, the company has more than 60% market share of the identification documents issued in Brazil, is among the 10 largest banking card companies globally and the 5th largest producer of SIM Cards in the world. Valid's activities consider the particularities of each region and culture to create customized and integrated solutions for its customers. To learn more, visit http://www.valid.com

About Skymond Mobile

Skymond Mobile, a global connectivity solutions provider for the broadcasting, marine and private jet-planes market, part of Skymond Group offers customers around the world one stop shopping for the highest possible flexibility in deploying mobile connectivity from Machine to Machine while realizing utmost quality of service through a growing network of specialized local service providers.

Skymond Group offers wholesale data through Skymond Mobile as well as the eUICC SIM's. The Subscription Manager platform is available from Skymond Technology and full managed services are provided by Districonnect, all part of Skymond Group. To learn more, visit http://www.skymondmobile.com

Media Contacts Marisol Fernández for Valid ph: +34-690-24-33-75 marisol.fernandez@valid.com Peter de Vink for Skymond ph: +31641177203 pdv@skymondmobile.com

