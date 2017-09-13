330 43

COMUNICADO: Proposed Placing of Neinor Shares by Neinor Holdings, S.L.U. (Controlled by Certain Lone Star Funds)

MADRID, September 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Neinor Holdings, S.L.U. (the "Selling Shareholder", controlled by certain Lone Star Funds), announces that it intends to sell up to 15,801,006 Neinor Homes S.A.U. ("Neinor") shares (the "Placing Shares") held by the Selling Shareholder (the "Placing"), representing approximately 20% of Neinor's share capital. Following the sale, it is expected that the Selling Shareholder will retain approximately 20% of Neinor's share capital.

The Placing shares are being offered to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched immediately following this announcement. Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citigroup"), Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited ("Credit Suisse") and J.P. Morgan Securities Plc ("J.P.Morgan", and together with Citigroup and Credit Suisse, the "Joint Bookrunners") are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Placing. Lazard Asesores Financieros, S.A. ("Lazard") is acting as financial advisor to the Selling Shareholder in connection with the Placing.

The final number of Placing Shares and the price at which the Placing Shares are to be placed will be determined by the Selling Shareholder at the close of the bookbuild process, and will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and J.P.Morgan have waived the remainder of the 180 day lock-up which the Selling Shareholder had agreed to at the time of Neinor's IPO in respect of the Placing Shares.

The Selling Shareholder has undertaken that, without the prior written consent of the Joint Bookrunners, and subject to certain customary exceptions, it will not dispose of any further Neinor shares for a period of 90 days following completion of the Placing.

CONTACTO: Alejandra Moore Mayorga, amoore@grupoalbion.netMencía Rosillo-Daóiz, mrosillodaoiz@grupoalbion.net

