COMUNICADO: El instituto NICE del Reino Unido publica un informe de Medtech sobre la innovación de PICO(TM) para el uso profiláctico

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith & Nephew, these factors include: economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers; price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers; competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith & Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith & Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith & Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith & Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith & Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith & Nephew's expectations.

(TM) Trademark of Smith & Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

* 50-patient study; length of stay reduced: PICO 6.1 days; control group 14.7 days; p<0.019 ** Calculations based on a 220-patient RCT *** Meta-analysis included 10 RCT and 6 observational studies. Reduction in SSI (16 studies) included 1,839 patients (2,154 incisions); PICO 5.2%; control group 12.5%; p<0.0001. Mean reduction in hospital length of stay (8 studies included): 0.47 days; p<0.0001

References: 1. Guest J et al, Health economic burden that different wound types impose on the UK's National Health Service. Int Wound J 2016; doi: 10.1111/iwj.12603 2. World Union of Wound Healing Societies (WUWHS) Consensus Document. Closed surgical incision management: understanding the role of NPWT. Wounds International, 2016 3. Data on File. DS/17/253/R. Project Opal PICO 7 System Stability Testing - Initial Time Point. October 2017 4. Malmsjö M et al. Biological effects of a disposable, canisterless Negative Pressure Wound Therapy system (in-vitro). Eplasty 2014; 14:e15 5. Selvaggi F et al., New Advances in Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) for Surgical Wounds of Patients Affected with Crohn's Disease. Surgical Technology International XXIV; 83- 89 6. Loveluck et al (2016) Biomechanical modeling of forces applied to closed incision during NPWT eplasty16e20 7. Strugala, V. and Martin, R. Meta-analysis of comparative trials evaluating a prophylactic single-use negative pressure wound therapy system for the prevention of surgical site complications. Surgical Infections (2017). DOI 10.1089/sur.2017.156 8. O'Leary, Donal Peter et al. 2017. "Prophylactic Negative Pressure Dressing Use in Closed Laparotomy Wounds Following Abdominal Operations." Annals of Surgery. Jun 265(6): 1082-1086 9. Nherera LM, Trueman P, Karlakki SL. Cost-effectiveness analysis of single-use negative pressure wound therapy dressings (sNPWT) to reduce surgical site complications (SSC) in routine primary hip and knee replacements. Wound Repair Regen. April 2017. doi:10.1111/wrr.12530

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713194/PICO_Single_Use_Negative_Pressure_Wound_Therapy.pdf

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713195/Smith_Nephew_sNPWT.jpg

CONTACTO: Media: Dave Snyder, Smith & Nephew, +1(978)749-1440