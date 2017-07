Gibraltar desde la economía

Michael Shrimpton:



Having failed to murder our Prime Minister or force the Tory Government from office the Europeans are no doubt now working on Plan C – war with Britain. King Felipe, the most unpopular Spanish king in my country since Philip II (the tyrant who launched the Armada, only to see it sunk by our gallant sea-dogs or swept onto the rocks, as the Spaniard didn’t know to sail in a strong wind) started the countdown to a Spanish attack on the Rock the week before last. Like Neville Chamberlain’s government before it the May government is making no serious plans to counter the attack, at the same time as encouraging it through military weakness.



Like Philip II, Felipe is an idiot, no offense intended, and doesn’t understand the Royal Navy. He may even be laboring under the delusional belief that an armed Spanish attack on Gibraltar would not lead to all-out war with Great Britain.



His Majesty probably doesn’t even know that British strategic doctrine for war with Spain, developed during the Spanish Civil War when it became clear that Spain was going fascist, calls for amphibious assaults on Spain’s colonies in the Mediterranean and Atlantic, such as Tenerife, and the use of strategic air power. The Spanish are cowards in battle, no offense intended, as you guys saw in the Spanish-American War. They can’t take heavy casualties.



The trick to waging war against Spain is to kill as many Spaniards as possible in the shortest possible time. That means strategic bombing and heavy cruise missile attacks on key targets like Madrid, Cadiz and Barcelona. It probably won’t even be necessary to invade Spain, as Wellington had to do in the Napoleonic Wars.



What we must not do is make the mistake we made after the last war with Spain and hand back Majorca and the other colonies we seize. We also need to break up the Kingdom of Spain into its constituent parts, removing the threat to Gibraltar for all time. Basically we are going to have to smack the impudent Spaniard so hard that her surviving leaders will wake up screaming in the middle of the night just thinking about it.



Johnny European wants blood. We’ve got the message, boys. Blood is what you want and blood is what you’re going to get.