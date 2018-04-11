330 43

Andersen Tax Launches in Kenya

11/04/2018 - 11:20

Andersen Global is proud to announce the debut of the Andersen name in Kenya as Nexus Business Advisory Limited, a tax and business advisory firm based in Nairobi, becomes a full member firm of Andersen Global. The launch continues Andersenâs strategic expansion across Africa, with Andersen Tax in Kenya becoming the second African firm to adopt the Andersen name. In Kenya, Andersen Tax is led by Managing Partner, Philip Muema.

âI appreciate the significance of working with like-minded partners around the globe, and our time with Andersen both as a collaborating firm and now as a member firm has demonstrated a shared commitment to providing best-in-class service. The launch of the Andersen name in Kenya heralds a new dawn for the tax practice in the Eastern and Central African market,â commented Philip. âWe look forward to the continued collaboration with the dedicated professionals in the global organization as we continue to grow and expand in Africaâs key markets.â

Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, remarked, âThe launch of the Andersen name in East Africa is the next step in expanding and strengthening Andersenâs platform within this key market. The team in Kenya embodies the core values of our organization including stewardship, seamless service and transparency. In addition, Philip is a member of the Andersen Global Advisory Council, where we partner to address the evolving needs of our global organization, so I have a close working relationship and high level of trust with him.â

Under the name Andersen Tax, the firm will continue to provide tax and business solutions to individuals and corporations operating in East Africa and abroad, including services related to mergers & acquisitions, due diligence reviews, sell-side tax advice, transfer pricing, corporate tax, VAT, international tax, cross border tax planning, tax litigation, and employee compensation structuring.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 88 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

