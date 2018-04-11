330 43

Sixth Edition of CES Unveiled Paris Co-locates with Mondial Paris Motor Show and Launches New Conference Programming

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that CES Unveiled Paris will return to France on October 3, 2018 at a new location, the Paris Convention Center â Portes de Versailles, co-locating with the Mondial Paris Motor Show. The event will have expanded conference programming and also host the CES Unveiled Paris Executive Forum.

âWe embody the innovative spirit of tech through all of our events,â said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. âWe have held our CES Unveiled event in France for five consecutive years and the country continues to impress with its entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiasm for technology. Partnering with the Mondial Paris Motor Show is a natural step for us this year as we look to expand our reach to a more global and diversified audience.â

CES Unveiled Paris is growing from a half-day event, and will now have a full day of programming through its partnership with Connecting Leaders Club, led by ValÃ©rie Hoffenberg. An executive forum for industry and government executives will be developed for thought leaders to gather and exchange fresh ideas on the future of consumer technology. CES Unveiled Paris will highlight 80 exhibits showing everything from Health and Fitness to Mobility and Automotive to Robotics and AI. The new full-day format will attract 1,000 technology executives, government leaders and media from across the region.

French companies exhibited at CESÂ® 2018 with a record of 338 total, 85 percent of which were startups in CESâ flagship destination for startups, Eureka Parkâ¢, making France the second largest country represented by tech startups, after the US. More, the automotive footprint at CES continues to grow, and is now larger than most of the stand-alone automotive events around the world, in 2018 hosting 11 auto manufacturers: BMW, FCA, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen.

As an additional tie in, Gary Shapiro will be a keynote speaker at the pre-opening conference of the Mondial Paris Motor Show on October 1.

The CES Unveiled series showcases regional breakthroughs leading to CES 2019, January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For information on all CES Unveiled events in 2018, please visit CES.tech.

About CES:

CESÂ® is the worldÂ´s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the worldÂ´s business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)â¢ is the trade association representing the $351 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies â 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the worldâs best known brands â enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CESÂ® â the worldâs gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTAâs industry services.

