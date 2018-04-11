Sixth Edition of CES Unveiled Paris Co-locates with Mondial Paris Motor Show and Launches New Conference Programming

- Business Wire
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that CES Unveiled Paris will return to France on October 3, 2018 at a new location, the Paris Convention Center â Portes de Versailles, co-locating with the Mondial Paris Motor Show. The event will have expanded conference programming and also host the CES Unveiled Paris Executive Forum.
âWe embody the innovative spirit of tech through all of our events,â said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. âWe have held our CES Unveiled event in France for five consecutive years and the country continues to impress with its entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiasm for technology. Partnering with the Mondial Paris Motor Show is a natural step for us this year as we look to expand our reach to a more global and diversified audience.â
CES Unveiled Paris is growing from a half-day event, and will now have a full day of programming through its partnership with Connecting Leaders Club, led by ValÃ©rie Hoffenberg. An executive forum for industry and government executives will be developed for thought leaders to gather and exchange fresh ideas on the future of consumer technology. CES Unveiled Paris will highlight 80 exhibits showing everything from Health and Fitness to Mobility and Automotive to Robotics and AI. The new full-day format will attract 1,000 technology executives, government leaders and media from across the region.
French companies exhibited at CESÂ® 2018 with a record of 338 total, 85 percent of which were startups in CESâ flagship destination for startups, Eureka Parkâ¢, making France the second largest country represented by tech startups, after the US. More, the automotive footprint at CES continues to grow, and is now larger than most of the stand-alone automotive events around the world, in 2018 hosting 11 auto manufacturers: BMW, FCA, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen.
As an additional tie in, Gary Shapiro will be a keynote speaker at the pre-opening conference of the Mondial Paris Motor Show on October 1.
The CES Unveiled series showcases regional breakthroughs leading to CES 2019, January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For information on all CES Unveiled events in 2018, please visit CES.tech.
