330 43

ExaGrid, Hyper-Converged Secondary Storage for Backup Leader, Reports Record Q1 Bookings and Revenue for Q1-2018

11/04/2018 - 10:50

- Business Wire

ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, today announced record Q1 bookings and revenue for Q1 2018. ExaGrid grew at a rate of 20% over the same quarter of the prior year, continuing its trend of progressive growth at a faster rate than that of the overall market and resulting market share gain. ExaGrid continues its up-market trajectory, attracting increasing numbers of enterprise customers with hundreds of terabytes to petabytes of data to be backed up.

âExaGrid posted another record first quarter due to the companyâs continued focus on execution of our up-market strategy. In parallel to this up-market progression, ExaGridâs average selling price for initial system purchases continues to rise,â said Bill Andrews, CEO and President of ExaGrid.

In addition to record Q1 bookings and revenue, ExaGrid:

began shipping its EX63000E that scales to a 2PB full backup in a single system with an ingest rate of over 400TB per hour and supports a replicated second site with storage of up to 4PB for disaster recovery and long-term retention, making it the largest and fastest system on the market;

announced a new strategic alliance with HYCU for purpose-built support of Nutanix environments using VMware or AHV hypervisors; and

received recognition as a âfinalistâ for a Network Computing award and Storage Magazineâs Product of the Year.

âBackup data is growing at over 30% year-over-year in larger IT organizations. They are continuing to hit the wall with inline deduplication with scale-up storage architectures that result in slower backups, slower restores, and an ever expanding backup window,â Andrews said.

Unlike first generation deduplication solutions that were either built into a backup application media server or into a scale-up storage appliance, ExaGrid delivers the backup industryâs only true scale-out architecture with data deduplication. It provides hard-dollar savings and also improves backup and restore performance by combining zone-level deduplication, adaptive deduplication, global deduplication, and a unique landing zone.

As the market matures, customers are understanding the performance degradation that data deduplication can have on backup unless a solution is intentionally architected to prevent any such impact. All deduplication solutions reduce storage and WAN bandwidth to a degree, but only ExaGrid solves the three inherent compute problems to achieve faster backups, restores, and VM boots by leveraging its unique landing zone, adaptive deduplication, and scale-out architecture.

âFirst generation deduplication solutions can be cost prohibitive for backup storage and are also slow for backups, restores, and VM boots, which is why over 80% of ExaGridâs newly-acquired customers are replacing Dell EMC Data Domain, HP StoreOnce, Commvault Deduplication, and the Veritas 5200/5300 series of appliances with ExaGrid,â said Andrews.

ExaGrid is the only second generation backup storage vendor that has eliminated the three compute challenges inherent to backup storage with data deduplication. All backup storage vendors reduce storage and bandwidth to varying degrees but provide slow ingest rates because they perform data deduplication âinline.â In addition, because they only store deduplicated data, restore speeds and VM boots are also very slow. ExaGridâs ingest rate is three times faster - and restores/VM boots are up to 20 times faster - than its closest competitor. Unlike the first generation vendors that only add capacity as data grows, ExaGrid appliances add compute with capacity, ensuring that the backup window remains fixed in length. Only ExaGrid uses a scale-out architecture with a unique loading zone, which holistically addresses all of the scalability and performance challenges of backup storage.

ExaGridâs published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 350, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These include a two-page narrative and customer quote, demonstrating how satisfied customers are with ExaGridâs unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but âit just works.â

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGridâs landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at www.exagrid.com or on LinkedIn. See what ExaGrid customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005305/en/

PUBLICIDAD