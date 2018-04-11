Allegro Acquires Financial Engineering Associates

- Business Wire
Allegro Development Corp., a global leader in commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) solutions, today acquired Financial Engineering Associates, Inc. (FEA), a leading provider of risk analytics software for traders, risk managers, and quantitative analysts in commodity industries.
Founded in 1990, FEAâs solutions provide customers with global commodity trading and quantitative analytics that lead to better portfolio pricing, valuation, decision support, risk management, and physical asset optimization.
FEAâs products cover thousands of different instruments and assets, giving customers the ability to model the breadth of their enterprise portfolios. In addition to a full suite of comprehensive analytic tools, FEA boasts world class analytical support provided by seasoned PhD industry professionals.
Allegroâs acquisition of FEA will benefit customers, employees, and partners of both organizations. FEAâs trade and portfolio level analytic solutions are a natural strategic fit with Allegroâs distribution channels, investment strategy, and extensible CTRM software suite.
Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor to Allegro Development Corp.
Frank Brienzi, CEO, Allegro
âAllegro is extremely excited to announce the acquisition of FEA. We look forward to seeing current and future Allegro and FEA customers reap the benefits of this acquisition as Allegro invests in the companyâs advanced solutions and specialized domain expertise.â
Frank Cummings, General Manager, Analytics, FEA
âFEA is thrilled to join the Allegro team and to have been acquired by a company that is core to what solutions they offer. Allegro will not only expand our distribution channels and continue to evolve our business, but will also work with the FEA team to create a stronger combined solution to take to market.â
About Allegro
Allegro is a global leader in commodity management software for companies who buy, sell, produce or consume commodities. For over 30 years, Allegro has delivered position visibility, risk management, comprehensive controls and regulatory compliance through a forward compatible, next-generation architecture that is built for your business. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Allegro has offices in Calgary, Dubai, Houston, Jakarta, London, Singapore and Zurich, along with a global network of partners. Visit Allegroâs website at http://www.allegrodev.com.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005280/en/
El delantero portugués Cristiano Ronaldo protagonizó una llamativa imagen este miércoles a la conclusión del partido de vuelta de cuartos …
El portero de la Juventus de Turín Gianluigi Buffon protagonizó un triste desenlace para su carrera en el fútbol europeo al ser expulsado …
El Bayern de Múnich, pentacampeón de Europa, empató 0-0 con el Sevilla y, tras el 1-2 de la ida, accedió a una nueva semifinal de la Liga …
El Real Madrid se clasificó este miércoles para las semifinales de la Liga de Campeones de una forma épica en su eliminatoria ante la …
Los cuartos de final de la Champions League han llegado a su fin, dejando a cuatro semifinalistas que se batirán durante las últimas …
El Real Madrid se clasificó este miércoles para las semifinales de la Liga de Campeones, pero con mucho más sufrimiento del esperado, al …
El Atlético de Madrid quiere cerrar este jueves la clasificación a semifinales de Europa League visitando al Sporting de Portugal en la …
La Policía Nacional y la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles (AFE) han firmado un acuerdo de colaboración para controlar los mercados de …
La UEFA ha dado un paso más en su investigación al PSG acerca de su relación con Qatar y la posibilidad de ser un club-Estado con un …
La UEFA ha comunicado la apertura de un expediente disciplinario contra el técnico español Pep Guardiola, expulsado anoche en el descanso …
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
¿El ocaso de la suite de hotel?
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens