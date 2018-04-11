330 43

Allegro Acquires Financial Engineering Associates

11/04/2018 - 10:20

- Business Wire

Allegro Development Corp., a global leader in commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) solutions, today acquired Financial Engineering Associates, Inc. (FEA), a leading provider of risk analytics software for traders, risk managers, and quantitative analysts in commodity industries.

Founded in 1990, FEAâs solutions provide customers with global commodity trading and quantitative analytics that lead to better portfolio pricing, valuation, decision support, risk management, and physical asset optimization.

FEAâs products cover thousands of different instruments and assets, giving customers the ability to model the breadth of their enterprise portfolios. In addition to a full suite of comprehensive analytic tools, FEA boasts world class analytical support provided by seasoned PhD industry professionals.

Allegroâs acquisition of FEA will benefit customers, employees, and partners of both organizations. FEAâs trade and portfolio level analytic solutions are a natural strategic fit with Allegroâs distribution channels, investment strategy, and extensible CTRM software suite.

Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor to Allegro Development Corp.

Frank Brienzi, CEO, Allegro

âAllegro is extremely excited to announce the acquisition of FEA. We look forward to seeing current and future Allegro and FEA customers reap the benefits of this acquisition as Allegro invests in the companyâs advanced solutions and specialized domain expertise.â

Frank Cummings, General Manager, Analytics, FEA

âFEA is thrilled to join the Allegro team and to have been acquired by a company that is core to what solutions they offer. Allegro will not only expand our distribution channels and continue to evolve our business, but will also work with the FEA team to create a stronger combined solution to take to market.â

About Allegro

Allegro is a global leader in commodity management software for companies who buy, sell, produce or consume commodities. For over 30 years, Allegro has delivered position visibility, risk management, comprehensive controls and regulatory compliance through a forward compatible, next-generation architecture that is built for your business. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Allegro has offices in Calgary, Dubai, Houston, Jakarta, London, Singapore and Zurich, along with a global network of partners. Visit Allegroâs website at http://www.allegrodev.com.

