Red Wing Introduces PetroKing: Lightweight, Flexible Work Boots Equipping Energy Workers with All-Around Foot Protection

Today, Red Wing announced its PetroKing line of work boots, purpose-built for the global energy industry. Lightweight and flexible, PetroKing revolutionizes industrial footwear by combining innovative safety features and comfort. It includes styles that deliver advanced, 360-degree protection from the top of the foot to the heel and ankle for maximum performance.
In the energy industry, workers are often subject to long hours on their feet in the harshest conditions. Built from the ground up, both the PetroKing XT and LT lines are constructed by bonding the upper directly to the sole for an agile boot that offers stability on uneven surfaces. The high-quality foot bed and outsole system offers shock absorption, breathability, sole puncture resistance and four layers of cushioning. Utilizing premium, fiberglass-composite toe caps along with a primarily metal-free package makes PetroKing rugged and comfortable without the weight and bulk.
âWe strategically built PetroKing by listening to our customers in the energy sector and designing a boot line to not only meet but exceed their expectations,â said Glenn Bingen, international product line manager at Red Wing Shoe Company. âOur product development and customer support teams know these workers operate in the most extreme and demanding conditions, and it was our goal to enable their productivity, comfort and most of all safety with a stand-out footwear solution.â
PetroKing features 16 styles to meet the needs of almost every job in the energy industry. For example, the PetroKing XT includes an oxford style, 8-inch side zip boot and an 8-inch boot incorporating BoaÂ® lacing for getting in and out fast and easy. In addition, the 11-inch pull-on boot has a FLEXGRIPâ¢ panel that grips around the ankle, expanding to allow the heel to easily enter and exit and contracting for a tight, comfortable fit with superior ankle support for the stability needed in more challenging work settings.
All Red Wing products undergo in-house laboratory testing, in addition to third-party testing and field testing in extreme work environments to ensure they pass or surpass global safety standards including EN ISO and ASTM. Red Wing offers complete head-to-toe protection for energy companies worldwide through its assortment of personal protective equipment (PPE) offerings. That not only incudes its renowned work boots like PetroKing, but flame-resistant workwear, gloves, safety glasses and other high-performance gear.
Safety professionals, procurement officers and workers who are interested in learning more about PetroKing or other Red Wing products can visit http://www.redwingsafety.com/petroking.
About Red Wing Shoe Company
Red Wing Shoe Company, Inc. is a global leader in the design, production and distribution of work, safety and lifestyle footwear and work apparel. Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minn., today the privately held companyâs family of brands includes Red WingÂ®, the premium choice for purpose-built work footwear, workwear and accessories including a collection of Heritage styles created for any occasion; Irish SetterÂ®, the footwear brand of choice for hunters and workers who want uncompromising quality and technological innovation; VasqueÂ®, a pioneer of performance hiking footwear; WORXâ¢, a trusted brand for the industrial safety footwear market; and S.B. Foot Tanning Company, one of the largest U.S. producers of fine tanned leather for footwear and leather goods. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multi-channel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners, and owned ecommerce platforms. Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide today, and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing and Potosi, Mo. For more information, please visit redwingshoes.com, facebook.com/RedWingShoes or follow @RedWingShoes.
