BringCom Achieves MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0 Certification in Londonand East Africa for E-Access and E-Line

- Business Wire
BringCom Incorporated, a leading provider of high-performance connectivity solutions announced that it has achieved E-Access and E-Line MEF CE 2.0 Certification in London and East Africa. MEF CE 2.0 E-Access and E-Line are two standardized carrier-class Ethernet types of services, as defined by MEF, the governing body for Carrier Ethernet (www.mef.net). BringCom hubs supporting E-Access and E-Line services are located in London, Djibouti, Nairobi and Kampala. Standardized Carrier Ethernet delivers business-grade and carrier-class connectivity services with certified quality of service to connect office headquarters, branches, data centers and other locations on a metropolitan, regional, national and global scale, integrating all business traffic applications (voice, data, video and Internet) into a single network. âWith BringCom obtaining MEF CE 2.0 Certification, customers are guaranteed to receive Standardized Carrier Ethernet services of high quality and performance in East Africa. This certification would not have been possible without the support of our dedicated partners Djibouti Telecom and Datanet in East Africa,â said Fabrice Langreney, President and CEO of BringCom. âBringComâs MEF certification in the East African region is the first step towards establishing BringComâs next-generation SDN/NFV platform in Africa that will improve our ability to support international carriersâ connectivity within Africa and competitively service the requirements of corporate customers in the region.â
About BringCom Incorporated
BringCom Incorporated, headquartered in Sterling, VA, USA has built Pan-African Ethernet and MPLS networks with its own regional hubs (PoPs) in Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Djibouti, Nairobi, Kampala and Lagos. BringCom has been offering international and last-mile connectivity solutions since 1992 to enterprise and government customers in the United States, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. It delivers secure and reliable Ethernet, MPLS, IPLC and DIA services for enterprise WAN and SD-WAN connectivity.
For further information, please visit www.bringcom.com or contact Manuel Charpentier, BringCom Marketing Director at +1 (703) 668 1178; mcharpentier@bringcom.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409006057/en/
La entrada de Porsche en la Fórmula E en 2019 ya es oficial. La Federación Internacional del Automóvil (FIA) ha aceptado la solicitud del …
Pep Guardiola tenía razón. El entrenador del Manchester City acabó la primera parte desatado de ira contra Mateu Lahoz. Minutos antes de …
La compañía automovilística Volkswagen ha presentado su nueva plataforma 'online' Volkswagen Driving Music, cuyo objetivo es que quienes …
Los dinosaurios carnívoros evitaban competir entre ellos por las presas y se las repartían según su especie, de acuerdo con un estudio …
El FC Barcelona sufrió ayer un duro batacazo en la Champions League. Los de Valverde se las prometían felices en el Olímpico de Roma tras …
La firma del grupo Inditex Pull&Bear y Smart se han aliado para lanzar al mercado una edición especial del Smart Fortwo eléctrico. Un …
Álvaro Arbeloa, exdefensa del Real Madrid, 'troleó' este martes al FC Barcelona en las redes sociales después de la sorprendente …
El centrocampista del Barcelona Sergio Busquets reconoció, tras caer eliminado de la Liga de Campeones a manos del Roma, que el equipo no …
Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City, criticó este martes al colegiado Antonio Mateu Lahoz, el encargado de dirigir el partido de …
El FC Barcelona perdió este martes en el Stadio Olimpico (3-0) ante la AS Roma y cayó eliminado en estos cuartos de final de la Liga de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
¿El ocaso de la suite de hotel?
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens