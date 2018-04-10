330 43

BringCom Achieves MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0 Certification in Londonand East Africa for E-Access and E-Line

BringCom Incorporated, a leading provider of high-performance connectivity solutions announced that it has achieved E-Access and E-Line MEF CE 2.0 Certification in London and East Africa. MEF CE 2.0 E-Access and E-Line are two standardized carrier-class Ethernet types of services, as defined by MEF, the governing body for Carrier Ethernet (www.mef.net). BringCom hubs supporting E-Access and E-Line services are located in London, Djibouti, Nairobi and Kampala. Standardized Carrier Ethernet delivers business-grade and carrier-class connectivity services with certified quality of service to connect office headquarters, branches, data centers and other locations on a metropolitan, regional, national and global scale, integrating all business traffic applications (voice, data, video and Internet) into a single network. âWith BringCom obtaining MEF CE 2.0 Certification, customers are guaranteed to receive Standardized Carrier Ethernet services of high quality and performance in East Africa. This certification would not have been possible without the support of our dedicated partners Djibouti Telecom and Datanet in East Africa,â said Fabrice Langreney, President and CEO of BringCom. âBringComâs MEF certification in the East African region is the first step towards establishing BringComâs next-generation SDN/NFV platform in Africa that will improve our ability to support international carriersâ connectivity within Africa and competitively service the requirements of corporate customers in the region.â

About BringCom Incorporated

BringCom Incorporated, headquartered in Sterling, VA, USA has built Pan-African Ethernet and MPLS networks with its own regional hubs (PoPs) in Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Djibouti, Nairobi, Kampala and Lagos. BringCom has been offering international and last-mile connectivity solutions since 1992 to enterprise and government customers in the United States, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. It delivers secure and reliable Ethernet, MPLS, IPLC and DIA services for enterprise WAN and SD-WAN connectivity.

