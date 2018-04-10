Empresas y finanzas
Business Registration in One Day as the Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaLaunches 12 Regulatory Reforms

10/04/2018 - 12:30

- Business Wire

As part of the governmentâs objective in making Saudi Arabia a more business-friendly country, a new initiative has been launched to make it possible for businesses to be registered within a day. The 12 reform initiatives are aimed at modernizing the process of the Kingdomâs administrative procedures enabling both investors and business owners to start a business within one day.

The Ministry of Commerce and Investment has announced these reform initiatives are within the framework of the on-going modernization and improvements of the trade services, through process re-engineering and integrated electronic systems. The new changes have been implemented to ease processes to help facilitate registration of businesses via an online system.

12 reform initiatives for starting a business are now integrated and can be done simultaneously in one step. The new online service allows investors to search and book his or her trade name, fill-in company Articles of Association details, add partners and shares without the need of attestation by a Notary Public using electronic authentication.

The Kingdomâs online service is a new technology in facilitating the delivery of a range of business start-up services for a more expeditious and legally sound incorporation. The government has developed these new initiatives by linking all procedures through a single online interface.

The requirement of a company seal has also been removed. Therefore, the reforms undertaken by the Ministry of Commerce and Investment will help in reducing the procedures for starting a business in Saudi Arabia and provide Ease of Doing Business.

As soon as the CR is provided, investors will be issued a temporary company license code allowing immediate registration with the Ministry of Labor, Social Insurance âGOSIâ, Zakat and Income Tax âGAZITâ, and enroll in the Chamber of Commerce.

âAs a result, the governmentâs streamlining of transmission of applications tackle various circumscriptions to doing business inside the Kingdom and the process will become a model in enhancing business activity by virtue of simplification,â the ministry said in a statement.

*Source: AETOSWire

