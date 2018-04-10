Business Registration in One Day as the Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaLaunches 12 Regulatory Reforms

- Business Wire
As part of the governmentâs objective in making Saudi Arabia a more business-friendly country, a new initiative has been launched to make it possible for businesses to be registered within a day. The 12 reform initiatives are aimed at modernizing the process of the Kingdomâs administrative procedures enabling both investors and business owners to start a business within one day.
The Ministry of Commerce and Investment has announced these reform initiatives are within the framework of the on-going modernization and improvements of the trade services, through process re-engineering and integrated electronic systems. The new changes have been implemented to ease processes to help facilitate registration of businesses via an online system.
12 reform initiatives for starting a business are now integrated and can be done simultaneously in one step. The new online service allows investors to search and book his or her trade name, fill-in company Articles of Association details, add partners and shares without the need of attestation by a Notary Public using electronic authentication.
The Kingdomâs online service is a new technology in facilitating the delivery of a range of business start-up services for a more expeditious and legally sound incorporation. The government has developed these new initiatives by linking all procedures through a single online interface.
The requirement of a company seal has also been removed. Therefore, the reforms undertaken by the Ministry of Commerce and Investment will help in reducing the procedures for starting a business in Saudi Arabia and provide Ease of Doing Business.
As soon as the CR is provided, investors will be issued a temporary company license code allowing immediate registration with the Ministry of Labor, Social Insurance âGOSIâ, Zakat and Income Tax âGAZITâ, and enroll in the Chamber of Commerce.
âAs a result, the governmentâs streamlining of transmission of applications tackle various circumscriptions to doing business inside the Kingdom and the process will become a model in enhancing business activity by virtue of simplification,â the ministry said in a statement.
*Source: AETOSWire
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005845/en/
La entrada de Porsche en la Fórmula E en 2019 ya es oficial. La Federación Internacional del Automóvil (FIA) ha aceptado la solicitud del …
Pep Guardiola tenía razón. El entrenador del Manchester City acabó la primera parte desatado de ira contra Mateu Lahoz. Minutos antes de …
La compañía automovilística Volkswagen ha presentado su nueva plataforma 'online' Volkswagen Driving Music, cuyo objetivo es que quienes …
Los dinosaurios carnívoros evitaban competir entre ellos por las presas y se las repartían según su especie, de acuerdo con un estudio …
El FC Barcelona sufrió ayer un duro batacazo en la Champions League. Los de Valverde se las prometían felices en el Olímpico de Roma tras …
La firma del grupo Inditex Pull&Bear y Smart se han aliado para lanzar al mercado una edición especial del Smart Fortwo eléctrico. Un …
Álvaro Arbeloa, exdefensa del Real Madrid, 'troleó' este martes al FC Barcelona en las redes sociales después de la sorprendente …
El centrocampista del Barcelona Sergio Busquets reconoció, tras caer eliminado de la Liga de Campeones a manos del Roma, que el equipo no …
Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City, criticó este martes al colegiado Antonio Mateu Lahoz, el encargado de dirigir el partido de …
El FC Barcelona perdió este martes en el Stadio Olimpico (3-0) ante la AS Roma y cayó eliminado en estos cuartos de final de la Liga de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
¿El ocaso de la suite de hotel?
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens