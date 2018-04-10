Lebara Partners with WorldRemit to Launch Money Transfer Service in Spain

- Business Wire
Lebara and WorldRemit, two leading brands serving international residents, have entered into a strategic partnership making WorldRemit the exclusive global money transfer partner of Lebara, including Spain.
The deal allows over 3 million Lebara Mobile and Lebara Money users to use WorldRemitâs digital money transfer service seamlessly, directly from the Lebara app and website. This supports WorldRemitâs plan to serve 10 million customers connected to emerging markets by 2020.
Lebara customers in Spain and also the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands and Denmark will benefit from WorldRemitâs extensive payout network in over 145 countries. This will provide a more convenient and lower cost alternative to the 90% of migrants who still send money through offline routes.
As part of the deal, WorldRemit will also benefit from co-branding in Lebaraâs full retail estate stores and advertising in Lebara Mobile simpacks sold in 260,000 stores across western Europe.
Ismail Ahmed, founder and CEO at WorldRemit said: âWe are delighted to be partnering with one of the worldâs premier MVNO brands targeting international residents in Europe, giving its users access to our mobile-first service. With more than 260,000 points of sale, Lebaraâs visibility and brand awareness complements WorldRemitâs strong digital capability. This partnership will introduce our safe, fast and low-cost remittance service to millions of new customers.
âWorldRemit has been working with telecommunication partners on the receive side, but this is our first strategic partnership with a mobile operator on the send side. We look forward to strengthening our leading position in the market with equally ambitious partnerships in the future.â
Graeme Oxby, CEO of Lebara Group adds: âThis initiative is in response to a growing need of our valued customer base. Many of Lebaraâs customers send money home to relatives and friends and we are delighted to be able to partner with WorldRemit to offer a simple to use and highly cost effective serviceâ.
âLebara mobileâs leadership position in the growing international residents market in Europe, coupled with a surge in smartphone users, creates an ideal platform for launching new and exciting services through partnerships. Our partners get unique access to a customer base which few other mobile companies can match.â
WorldRemit handles a growing share of the $600 billion migrant money transfer market - better known as remittances. Known for its mobile-first approach, one third of its transactions go to mobile money accounts; it currently handles 74% of international money transfers to mobile money accounts globally.
WorldRemitâs digital model allows customers to complete their transactions in just a few taps from a smartphone. WorldRemit customers make more than 1 million transactions every month, using its app or website.
For more information on how Lebara customers in Spain can send money using WorldRemit, visit https://www.worldremit.com/es
WorldRemit was advised by William Blair in this transaction as its financial advisor.
* * ENDS * *
ABOUT WORLDREMIT
WorldRemit is changing the way people send money.
Itâs easy â just open the app or visit the website â no more agents.
â¢ Transfers to most countries are instant â send money like an instant message.
â¢ More ways to receive (mobile money, bank transfer, cash pickup).
â¢ Available in over 50 countries and 145+ destinations.
â¢ Backed by Leapfrog as well as Accel Partners and TCV â investors in Facebook, Spotify, Netflix and Slack.
WorldRemitâs global headquarters are in London, UK with offices in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.
ABOUT LEBARA
Lebara is a leading European mobile telecoms operator enhancing the lives of foreign resident communities by providing high quality and low cost mobile products and services. Lebara provides pay-as-you-go mobile SIM cards and related products and services customised to serve the international communities in 6 European countries - UK, Germany, Holland, France, Spain and Denmark. Customers have recognised Lebara for being trustworthy, honest, simple and offering great value.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180407005067/en/
¿El ocaso de la suite de hotel?
