Lebara Partners with WorldRemit to Launch Money Transfer Service in Spain

10/04/2018 - 12:20

Lebara and WorldRemit, two leading brands serving international residents, have entered into a strategic partnership making WorldRemit the exclusive global money transfer partner of Lebara, including Spain.

The deal allows over 3 million Lebara Mobile and Lebara Money users to use WorldRemitâs digital money transfer service seamlessly, directly from the Lebara app and website. This supports WorldRemitâs plan to serve 10 million customers connected to emerging markets by 2020.

Lebara customers in Spain and also the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands and Denmark will benefit from WorldRemitâs extensive payout network in over 145 countries. This will provide a more convenient and lower cost alternative to the 90% of migrants who still send money through offline routes.

As part of the deal, WorldRemit will also benefit from co-branding in Lebaraâs full retail estate stores and advertising in Lebara Mobile simpacks sold in 260,000 stores across western Europe.

Ismail Ahmed, founder and CEO at WorldRemit said: âWe are delighted to be partnering with one of the worldâs premier MVNO brands targeting international residents in Europe, giving its users access to our mobile-first service. With more than 260,000 points of sale, Lebaraâs visibility and brand awareness complements WorldRemitâs strong digital capability. This partnership will introduce our safe, fast and low-cost remittance service to millions of new customers.

âWorldRemit has been working with telecommunication partners on the receive side, but this is our first strategic partnership with a mobile operator on the send side. We look forward to strengthening our leading position in the market with equally ambitious partnerships in the future.â

Graeme Oxby, CEO of Lebara Group adds: âThis initiative is in response to a growing need of our valued customer base. Many of Lebaraâs customers send money home to relatives and friends and we are delighted to be able to partner with WorldRemit to offer a simple to use and highly cost effective serviceâ.

âLebara mobileâs leadership position in the growing international residents market in Europe, coupled with a surge in smartphone users, creates an ideal platform for launching new and exciting services through partnerships. Our partners get unique access to a customer base which few other mobile companies can match.â

WorldRemit handles a growing share of the $600 billion migrant money transfer market - better known as remittances. Known for its mobile-first approach, one third of its transactions go to mobile money accounts; it currently handles 74% of international money transfers to mobile money accounts globally.

WorldRemitâs digital model allows customers to complete their transactions in just a few taps from a smartphone. WorldRemit customers make more than 1 million transactions every month, using its app or website.

For more information on how Lebara customers in Spain can send money using WorldRemit, visit https://www.worldremit.com/es

WorldRemit was advised by William Blair in this transaction as its financial advisor.

