Sestek´s Virtual Assistant Technology Contributes to Asista, Turkey´sFirst Smart Home Assistant

10/04/2018 - 12:10

Sestekâs technology significantly contributed to Asista, the first virtual home assistant to enter the Turkish market. Introduced and designed by ArÃ§elik âthe leading electronic appliance company in Turkey, third-ranked in Europe and globally known for its Grundig and Beko brandsâ Asista fully integrates Sestekâs Virtual Assistant innovations. The device is sleek, hands-free and perpetually available to ease usersâ day-to-day lives.

Integrating Advanced Natural Language Processing Technology

Thanks to Sestekâs Natural Language Processing technology, Asista understands speech patterns and responds swiftly to voice commands. This differentiates the device from simpler rule-based options on the market, equipping it to perform diverse and nuanced tasks.

Asista responds to requests to play music, read the newspaper or describe the weather forecast. When the device needs clarification, it asks additional questions, engaging users in intelligent conversation. When synched to other home appliance or electronics, Asista turns them off or on upon request. Simply say, âAsista, turn off the air conditioning,â or âopen the curtains,â and it complies.

Arriving on the International Stage

The introduction of Asista propels Turkeyâs virtual assistant market onto the international stage. âOur collaboration with ArÃ§elik proves our strength in the intelligent virtual assistant market,â says Professor Levent Arslan, Sestekâs CEO. âWe intend to continue embedding our technologies in cutting-edge smart applications going forward.â This collaboration represents a beginning, not a culmination, as Sestek identifies and develops generative future projects.

About Sestek

Sestek began providing Speech Enabled Smart Technologies in 2000. Since then, the company has patented numerous innovative technologies, collaborated on important projects within academia and grown its clientele across a range of business areas. The performance and stability of Sestekâs technologies and the companyâs willingness to tailor solutions to clientsâ needs give the fast-growing company a unique advantage over its competitors. SestekÂ´s state-of-the-art products include Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Text-to-Speech, Natural Dialog, Virtual Assistant and Chatbot. To learn more, please visit www.sestek.com

