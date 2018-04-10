Insurance Protection Gaps in Cyber and Healthcare more acute than in Natural Catastrophes: The Geneva Association

- Business Wire
The insurance protection gaps in healthcare and cyber risks are not sufficiently researched even though their respective protection shortfalls are more dramatic than for natural catastrophe risk, according to the study âUnderstanding and Addressing Global Insurance Protection Gapsâ released today by The Geneva Association.
The report highlights that the cyber protection gap (i.e. the share of uninsured losses in total losses) under various scenarios is estimated at about 90 per cent, representing 0.5 per cent of the worldâs gross domestic product (GDP); while the healthcare protection gap, using out-of-pocket expenses (i.e. the share of the expenses an insured must pay directly to the healthcare provider, without reimbursement by a third-party) as a proxy, amounts to approximately 2 per cent of the worldâs GDP. In contrast, the natural catastrophe protection gap, while still massive, represents about 0.2 per cent of global GDP.
Anna Maria DâHulster, Secretary General of The Geneva Association, said: âRisk exposures tend to outgrow insurance premiums, leaving individuals, households, firms and the public sector alike underinsured. It is well documented that on average only one third of natural disaster losses are insured. In other areas too, from agriculture to term life, people buy less insurance than is economically beneficial. In addition, the digital transformation of modern economies creates a major gap between cyber risk exposure and available risk management and transfer options.â
The root causes of insurance protection gaps lie with both demand- and supply-side factors affecting the demand for and the provision of insurance services, the study shows. On the demand side, such factors include affordability, product appeal and service quality, as well as policyholder trust. On the supply side, transaction costs and limits to insurability are cited amongst the market imperfections that hold back insurance supply.
When exploring the scope and root causes of insurance protection gaps as well as potential remedies, it is crucial to carefully distinguish between developing (frontier), emerging and mature markets. As the study shows, for example, progress in narrowing natural catastrophe protection gaps has largely remained confined to advanced economies. In addition, the potential for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses to reach catastrophic dimensions is particularly pronounced in low- and lower middle-income countries.
Kai-Uwe Schanz, Senior Advisor to The Geneva Association and author of the report, commented: âThe configuration of root causes is the basis for designing remedies and determining the most promising âsplit of responsibilitiesâ between insurers, governments and other stakeholders. As it is imperative to address both demand- and supply side-issues holistically and simultaneously, a joint stakeholder effort in combination with a perspective that cuts across lines of business and geographical silos appears to be a necessary condition for effectively narrowing protection gaps.â
ENDS
Read the report: Understanding and Addressing Global Insurance Protection Gaps
Read a 4-page research brief
Interviews available on The Geneva Association YouTube Channel
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005743/en/
La entrada de Porsche en la Fórmula E en 2019 ya es oficial. La Federación Internacional del Automóvil (FIA) ha aceptado la solicitud del …
Pep Guardiola tenía razón. El entrenador del Manchester City acabó la primera parte desatado de ira contra Mateu Lahoz. Minutos antes de …
La compañía automovilística Volkswagen ha presentado su nueva plataforma 'online' Volkswagen Driving Music, cuyo objetivo es que quienes …
Los dinosaurios carnívoros evitaban competir entre ellos por las presas y se las repartían según su especie, de acuerdo con un estudio …
El FC Barcelona sufrió ayer un duro batacazo en la Champions League. Los de Valverde se las prometían felices en el Olímpico de Roma tras …
La firma del grupo Inditex Pull&Bear y Smart se han aliado para lanzar al mercado una edición especial del Smart Fortwo eléctrico. Un …
Álvaro Arbeloa, exdefensa del Real Madrid, 'troleó' este martes al FC Barcelona en las redes sociales después de la sorprendente …
El centrocampista del Barcelona Sergio Busquets reconoció, tras caer eliminado de la Liga de Campeones a manos del Roma, que el equipo no …
Pep Guardiola, entrenador del Manchester City, criticó este martes al colegiado Antonio Mateu Lahoz, el encargado de dirigir el partido de …
El FC Barcelona perdió este martes en el Stadio Olimpico (3-0) ante la AS Roma y cayó eliminado en estos cuartos de final de la Liga de …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
¿El ocaso de la suite de hotel?
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens