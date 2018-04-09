330 43

Athora Holding Ltd. Announces Sale of Offshore Bond Portfolio to Subsidiary of Life Company Consolidation Group (LCCG)

Athora Holding Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, âAthoraâ or the âCompanyâ) has agreed to sell the entirety of the offshore bond portfolio of its wholly owned subsidiary, Aegon Ireland plc, to Utmost Ireland DAC, a wholly owned, Dublin-based subsidiary of Life Company Consolidation Group (âLCCGâ) (the âSaleâ). The offshore bond portfolio represents approximately â¬3 billion of assets under management for approximately 7,000 UK-based customers. The offshore bond product allows customers to invest in a variety of underlying funds in a tax-efficient manner. The Sale is expected to close in the final quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals, and terms of the Sale were not disclosed.

âWe are pleased to have a strong purchaser in Utmost Ireland for our offshore bond portfolio and we will be working together to ensure a smooth transition for policyholders,â said Michele Bareggi, Group Managing Partner of Athora. He continued, âUtmost Ireland and LCCG have built a formidable franchise serving customers in the UK and we believe our offshore bond customers will be well served by this specialist.â

The sale of the UK offshore bond portfolio does not affect Aegon Irelandâs portfolio of variable annuity products. Athora will continue to guarantee and reinsure these variable annuity products to some 14,000 existing customers in France, Germany, The Netherlands and the UK on a closed-book basis.

The Company completed the acquisition of Aegon Ireland on 3rd April 2018 and will rename its Irish subsidiary by the end of the third quarter of 2018.

About Athora Holding Ltd.

Athora, through its subsidiaries, is a specialist solutions provider in the European insurance market. The Company offers acquisition, portfolio transfer and reinsurance solutions to insurers to free up capital, management capacities and operating resources. The Companyâs principal operational subsidiaries are Athene Lebensversicherung AG, located in Wiesbaden, Germany, Aegon Ireland plc, located in Dublin, Ireland, and Athora Life Re, a Bermuda-domiciled reinsurer.

