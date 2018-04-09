330 43

AGCO´s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018

9/04/2018 - 13:20

- Business Wire

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, has been awarded two Red Dot Design Awards for its IDEAL Combine and the Valtra A4 Series Tractors. The Red Dot Design competition is one of the largest and most respected design competitions in the world. More than 6,300 submissions from 59 countries entered this yearÂ´s contest and were evaluated by a jury consisting of 40 independent design experts from around the globe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005095/en/

The purpose-built and durable Valtra A4 Series with a modern styling is truly a versatile tool designed to boost the efficiency of farmers, contractors and municipalities alike. (Photo: Business Wire)

âWe are very honored to receive the Red Dot Design Award,â said Martin Richenhagen, Chairman, President & CEO,Â AGCO Corporation. âThis recognition underlines our commitment to design, innovation and quality.â

The IDEAL combine and the Valtra A4 Series were both recognized in the category âCommercial Vehicles.â IDEAL is a newly developed combine that unites brand-new designs and cutting-edge technologies to empower farmers across the world to be more productive and to feed a growing world population. The jury recognized this new generation of combine harvesters with a âRed Dot: Best of the Bestâ Award for top design quality and ground-breaking design acknowledging IDEALâs innovative features and its unique, elegant graphite livery. IDEALâs benefits include ease of use and optimization of complex harvesting operations. It provides the efficiency, visibility and the comfort farmers need on the field. It is also the first high capacity combine with a narrow body. What is more, IDEAL offers full connectivity, a complete and automated adjustment, and real-time crop flow visualization.

Valtraâs 4th generation A Series is a completely newly designed tractor featuring a new technical design, a brand-new cab design and multiple chassis options. The new A Series also offers farmers further customization options to tailor to their specific needs and wishes. The Red Dot Design Award recognizes the high-design quality of the A4 Series tractor. Valtra has been inspired by the basic principles of Scandinavian design which is reflected in the clear lines of the exterior of its tractors. In addition, Valtraâs design work puts a strong emphasis on usability, ergonomics, safety, durability, serviceability and productivity of the tractor. This is not the first time for Valtra to be recognized at the Red Dot Design Awards: the successful AGCO brand was already recognized for its designs in 2016 and in 2017.

Martin RichenhagenÂ continued, âAGCOâs strong research and development backbone enables our global brands to create new designs, functions and concepts that appeal to our global customer base. Winning the Red Dot Design Awards highlights AGCOâs commitment to be at the forefront of innovation. High-tech solutions like IDEAL and the Valtra A4 Series are shaping the future of agriculture.â

The Red Dot Design CompetitionÂ was launched in the 1950s and awards are given in three categories: Product Design, Communication Design and Design Concept. This yearÂ´s Red Dot Design Award will be presented onÂ July 9Â at theÂ Aalto TheatreÂ inÂ Essen, Germany.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agriculture equipment and solutions and supports more productive farming through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, ChallengerÂ®, FendtÂ®, GSIÂ®, Massey FergusonÂ® and ValtraÂ®, supported by FuseÂ® precision technologies and farm optimization services. Founded in 1990, AGCO is headquartered in Duluth, GA, USA. In 2017, AGCO had net sales of $8.3 billion. For more information, visitÂ http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409005095/en/

PUBLICIDAD