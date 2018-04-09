CSC Adds Robert Berry and Debra Parsall to Team

- Business Wire
CSCÂ®, a world leader in business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, today announced the addition of two key members to its Global Financial Markets services business in London. Joining the Capital Markets Europe team are Chairman Robert Berry and Director Debra Parsall, who bring a combined 45 years of industry experience to the business.
Bill Popeo, president of CSCâs Global Financial Markets business, calls the hires additional critical building blocks in CSCâs global capital markets team.
âSecuring superior talent has been part of the fabric of CSC since our companyâs founding more than a century ago,â says Popeo. âBringing on these talented individuals helps CSC deepen its expertise in the structured finance and securitisation services sector, particularly across Europe.â
Robert Berry will serve as chairman of CSCâs Capital Markets Europe group in London. He most recently served as global head of Capital Markets at Intertrust Group. Debra Parsall will serve as a director, also working in London. She most recently served as director of Capital Markets at SFM Europe (now part of Intertrust Group). Both provide expertise in the structured finance and real estate markets.
âWeâre ecstatic that these highly experienced leaders are joining our business,â says J-P Nowacki, managing director. âAs we strategically grow the team and add expertise to help serve our clients, both Robert and Debra will help us lay the foundation for CSCâs long-term growth in the region.â
CSCâs dedicated financial teams offer a comprehensive range of adaptable services addressing client needs across the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.
CSCÂ® is the worldâs leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. From keeping your business in compliance and streamlining operations, to protecting and promoting your brand online, we use our expertise and personal approach to help your business run smoother. We are the business behind business. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500Â®, more than 65% of the Best Global Brands (InterbrandÂ®), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.
