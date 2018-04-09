- Business Wire
NABâProGrade Digital, founded with a mission to provide the highest quality professional grade digital memory cards and workflow solutions, has become the first company to publicly demonstrate the CFexpressâ¢ 1.0 technology with 1TB of capacity. Debut of this important next generation digital memory card form factor, presented by CEO Wes Brewer and VP of Marketing Mark Lewis at NAB in Las Vegas, provides solid proof that the industry is moving toward productization of this new standard.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005037/en/
ProGrade Digital is First To Publicly Demonstrate CFexpress 1.0 Technology in 1TB Capacity at NAB (Photo: Business Wire)
âThe CFexpress standard has been evolving for several years within the CompactFlash Association as a successor to both CFastâ¢ and XQDâ¢ formats. We are pleased to be working within the CFA and aside device manufacturers to bring to market this next generation removable storage standard,â said Brewer. âIndustry adoption of CFexpress will allow for much higher resolution and higher bit rate image capture than ever before in many still image and video capture devices. Faster offload speeds will also greatly benefit the post-capture workflow through the extremely high read speeds it provides. With our demonstration today, weâve also been able to show compatibility for the CFexpress Type B form factor with XQD memory cardsâshowing operation of both card standards in a common Thunderboltâ¢ 3 reader.â
ProGrade Digital demonstrated performance benchmark speeds exceeding 1,400MB/second and burst write speeds of greater than 1,000MB/secondânearly three times faster than CFast memory cards and more than four times those for SDXCâ¢ UHS-II.
CFexpress 1.0 Demonstrated Technology Key Features:
The founders of ProGrade Digital are industry veterans in the removable storage and digital photography industries. Each, having spent time at leading companies such as Lexar and SanDisk, brings extensive expertise in the design, development and manufacture of digital storage products, plus longstanding relationships with key manufacturing and supply chain partners. The company focuses exclusively on development of memory cards, card readers and workflow software for professional imaging markets. Flagship products, ProGrade Digital CFast 2.0 and ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II, are optimized to render maximum performance when paired with high-end DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema cameras from manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony and Blackmagic. ProGrade Digital memory cards expand the creative visions of cinema and photography professionals around the world.
About ProGrade Digital, Inc.
ProGrade Digital focuses exclusively on the design and marketing of digital memory cards, card readers and workflow software required by imaging professionals. Flagship products include ProGrade Digital CFast 2.0 and ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II memory cards offered in a range of capacities and optimized to render maximum performance when paired with high-end DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema cameras from Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, Blackmagic and more. ProGrade Digital memory cards expand the creative visions of cinema and photography professionals around the world.
For more information, visit www.progradedigital.com and https://www.compactflash.org/
High resolution product photos and logo available for download: http://bit.ly/ProGradeDigitalPRKit
ProGrade Digital is an authorized licensee of CFexpress, SDXC and CFast 2.0 trademarks. All other brand or product names in the release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005037/en/
El PSG, y más después de la eliminación en octavos de Champions ante el Real Madrid, no trabajaba con la permanencia de Unai Emery en su …
Las elecciones a la presidencia de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) tendrán lugar el jueves 17 de mayo, después de que el …
No corren buenos tiempos para Under Armour y su relación con el mundo del fútbol. La compañía de ropa deportiva estadounidense ha visto …
La esposa perfecta en Mauritania tiene sobrepeso porque, según las creencias populares, es síntoma de buena salud y, muy especialmente, de …
El derbi liguero entre Real Madrid y Atlético de Madrid volvió a acabar en empate, beneficiando claramente a un Barcelona que ya se ve …
El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 5 de Almería, el magistrado Rafael Soriano, ha librado oficio a la Guardia Civil para que informe del …
Algunos países como Estados Unidos o Reino Unido permiten tanto personalizar las matrículas de los vehículos como comercializarlas, …
Fernando Torres, delantero del Atlético de Madrid e icono de los colchoneros, ha confirmado este mediodía en un acto publicitario que ésta …
El Manchester City de Pep Guardiola tiene ante sí un reto gigantesco, uno de los más complicados de los cuartos de final de la Champions …
La compañía automovilística Audi vendió cerca de 463.800 vehículos en todo el mundo en los tres primeros meses del año, lo que supuso …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Teruel, listo para recibir a la jet set
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens