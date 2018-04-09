330 43

ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards

NABâProGrade Digital, founded with a mission to provide the highest quality professional grade digital memory cards and workflow solutions, announces its V90 premium line of digital memory cardsâa step up in performance to sustained read speed of up to 250MB/second and sustained write speed of up to 200MB/second. ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II, U3, Class 10, V90 brings peak performance to upper-end DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema camerasâcameras that produce incredibly rich data streams and require more from a memory card. This elevated performance ensures faster capture during data-intensive processing, most notably for the Panasonic GH5S, Panasonic AU-EVA1, Canon Cinema EOS line and Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II V90 memory cards in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities will be available at the start of May.

ProGrade Digital announces V90 premium line memory cardsâsustained read up to 250MB/second, sustained write up to 200MB/second. ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II, U3, Class 10, V90 brings peak performance to DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema that produce incredibly rich data streams and require more from a memory card. (Photo: Business Wire)

The company also affirms it has begun shipping the ProGrade Digital CFast & SD Dual Slot USB 3.1, Gen. 2 Card Reader, $79.99 USD. ProGrade Digital memory cards, card readers and workflow solutions are available on the B&H Photo and Video website. Customers in select regions may also purchase from www.progradedigital.com and Amazon.com.

âTodayâs creative pioneers are producing more video than ever before,â said Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital. âThere are a range of recording options in todayâs high-end professional camera market--6K, 4K, Full HD and varying frames per second (fps)--many of which require write speed performance from memory cards not commonly seen in the past. To serve these needs, we introduce a new level of performance to our SDXC product line, achieving a V90 rating. Whereas our core ProGrade Digital SDXC cards offer superb value at V60, the new V90 line ensures that ProGrade Digital has a solution for every SD video application on the market today.â

ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II, U3, Class 10, V90 delivers:

High performance speed verified to perform at a sustained read rate of up to 250MB/second; sustained write speed of up to 200MB/second

Video (V90) tested and certified to perform at a minimum sustained recording rate of 90MB/second

Recommended specifically for use with the Panasonic GH5S, Panasonic AU-EVA1, Canon Cinema EOS line and the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Optimized for 6K, 4K, UHD, Full HD, Motion JPEG and most high bit rate MPEG-4 CODECs

Rigorous full card testing with serialized tracking of key components and manufacturing data for the highest quality control

Component-level testing down to individual memory chips for optimal quality

Professional-level capacities 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Packaging: jewel case in a sleeve

3-year warranty

Â Card Format Â Speed Â Capacities Â Pricing SDXC UHS-II, U3, Class 10, V90 Â 250MB/sec write speed;

200MB/second read speed Â 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Â $99.99, $189.99, $379.99 Â

The founders of ProGrade Digital are industry veterans in the removable storage and digital photography industries. Each, having spent time at leading companies such as Lexar and SanDisk, brings extensive expertise in the design, development and manufacture of digital storage products, plus longstanding relationships with key manufacturing and supply chain partners.The company focuses exclusively on development of memory cards, card readers and workflow software for professional imaging markets. Flagship products, ProGrade Digital CFast 2.0 and ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II, are optimized to render maximum performance when paired with high-end DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema cameras from manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony and Blackmagic. ProGrade Digital memory cards expand the creative visions of cinema and photography professionals around the world.

International customers may purchase ProGrade Digital products on the B&H Photo and Video website. Customers in select regions may purchase on www.progradedigital.com and Amazon.com.

About ProGrade Digital, Inc.

ProGrade Digital focuses exclusively on the design and marketing of digital memory cards, card readers and workflow software required by imaging professionals. Flagship products include ProGrade Digital CFast 2.0 and ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II memory cards offered in a range of capacities and optimized to render maximum performance when paired with high-end DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema cameras from Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, Blackmagic and more. ProGrade Digital memory cards expand the creative visions of cinema and photography professionals around the world.

For more information, visit www.progradedigital.com and www.sdcard.org/consumers/choices/speed_class/index.html

High resolution product photos and logo available for download: http://bit.ly/ProGradeDigitalPRKit

ProGrade Digital is an authorized licensee of SDXC and CFast 2.0 trademarks. All other brand or product names in the release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

