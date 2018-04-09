ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards

- Business Wire
NABâProGrade Digital, founded with a mission to provide the highest quality professional grade digital memory cards and workflow solutions, announces its V90 premium line of digital memory cardsâa step up in performance to sustained read speed of up to 250MB/second and sustained write speed of up to 200MB/second. ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II, U3, Class 10, V90 brings peak performance to upper-end DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema camerasâcameras that produce incredibly rich data streams and require more from a memory card. This elevated performance ensures faster capture during data-intensive processing, most notably for the Panasonic GH5S, Panasonic AU-EVA1, Canon Cinema EOS line and Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II V90 memory cards in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB capacities will be available at the start of May.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005034/en/
ProGrade Digital announces V90 premium line memory cardsâsustained read up to 250MB/second, sustained write up to 200MB/second. ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II, U3, Class 10, V90 brings peak performance to DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema that produce incredibly rich data streams and require more from a memory card. (Photo: Business Wire)
The company also affirms it has begun shipping the ProGrade Digital CFast & SD Dual Slot USB 3.1, Gen. 2 Card Reader, $79.99 USD. ProGrade Digital memory cards, card readers and workflow solutions are available on the B&H Photo and Video website. Customers in select regions may also purchase from www.progradedigital.com and Amazon.com.
âTodayâs creative pioneers are producing more video than ever before,â said Wes Brewer, founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital. âThere are a range of recording options in todayâs high-end professional camera market--6K, 4K, Full HD and varying frames per second (fps)--many of which require write speed performance from memory cards not commonly seen in the past. To serve these needs, we introduce a new level of performance to our SDXC product line, achieving a V90 rating. Whereas our core ProGrade Digital SDXC cards offer superb value at V60, the new V90 line ensures that ProGrade Digital has a solution for every SD video application on the market today.â
ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II, U3, Class 10, V90 delivers:
|Â
|Card Format
|Â
|Speed
|Â
|Capacities
|Â
|Pricing
|
SDXC UHS-II, U3, Class 10, V90
|Â
|
250MB/sec write speed;
|Â
|
64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|Â
|
$99.99, $189.99, $379.99
|Â
The founders of ProGrade Digital are industry veterans in the removable storage and digital photography industries. Each, having spent time at leading companies such as Lexar and SanDisk, brings extensive expertise in the design, development and manufacture of digital storage products, plus longstanding relationships with key manufacturing and supply chain partners.The company focuses exclusively on development of memory cards, card readers and workflow software for professional imaging markets. Flagship products, ProGrade Digital CFast 2.0 and ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II, are optimized to render maximum performance when paired with high-end DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema cameras from manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony and Blackmagic. ProGrade Digital memory cards expand the creative visions of cinema and photography professionals around the world.
International customers may purchase ProGrade Digital products on the B&H Photo and Video website. Customers in select regions may purchase on www.progradedigital.com and Amazon.com.
About ProGrade Digital, Inc.
ProGrade Digital focuses exclusively on the design and marketing of digital memory cards, card readers and workflow software required by imaging professionals. Flagship products include ProGrade Digital CFast 2.0 and ProGrade Digital SDXC UHS-II memory cards offered in a range of capacities and optimized to render maximum performance when paired with high-end DSLR, mirrorless, camcorder and digital cinema cameras from Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, Blackmagic and more. ProGrade Digital memory cards expand the creative visions of cinema and photography professionals around the world.
For more information, visit www.progradedigital.com and www.sdcard.org/consumers/choices/speed_class/index.html
High resolution product photos and logo available for download: http://bit.ly/ProGradeDigitalPRKit
ProGrade Digital is an authorized licensee of SDXC and CFast 2.0 trademarks. All other brand or product names in the release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005034/en/
El PSG, y más después de la eliminación en octavos de Champions ante el Real Madrid, no trabajaba con la permanencia de Unai Emery en su …
Las elecciones a la presidencia de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) tendrán lugar el jueves 17 de mayo, después de que el …
No corren buenos tiempos para Under Armour y su relación con el mundo del fútbol. La compañía de ropa deportiva estadounidense ha visto …
La esposa perfecta en Mauritania tiene sobrepeso porque, según las creencias populares, es síntoma de buena salud y, muy especialmente, de …
El derbi liguero entre Real Madrid y Atlético de Madrid volvió a acabar en empate, beneficiando claramente a un Barcelona que ya se ve …
El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 5 de Almería, el magistrado Rafael Soriano, ha librado oficio a la Guardia Civil para que informe del …
Algunos países como Estados Unidos o Reino Unido permiten tanto personalizar las matrículas de los vehículos como comercializarlas, …
Fernando Torres, delantero del Atlético de Madrid e icono de los colchoneros, ha confirmado este mediodía en un acto publicitario que ésta …
El Manchester City de Pep Guardiola tiene ante sí un reto gigantesco, uno de los más complicados de los cuartos de final de la Champions …
La compañía automovilística Audi vendió cerca de 463.800 vehículos en todo el mundo en los tres primeros meses del año, lo que supuso …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Teruel, listo para recibir a la jet set
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens