Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award: IDEMIA Awarded as the Company of the Year in the Global Biometric Authentication Solutions Market

- Business Wire
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is delighted to announce that it received Frost & Sullivanâs 2017 Global Biometric Authentication Solutions Company of the Year award. As such, Frost & Sullivan recognizes IDEMIAâs best-in-class and future-facing technology, customer-centric support, game-changing industry innovations and superior overall performance.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180406005445/en/
(Photo: Idemia)
Against a background of growing security pressures, companies need to adopt more robust and comprehensive solutions to prevent identity theft and safeguard their assets. Biometrics offers a real opportunity to tighten security while making peopleâs everyday lives easier. Frost & Sullivanâs independent analysis confirms IDEMIAâs proven technology is ahead of its time and is world class in terms of growth, innovation, and leadership.
For this award, Frost & Sullivan analysts reviewed two key factors: Visionary Innovation & Performance and Customer Impact. When issuing its findings, Frost & Sullivan highlighted the superior performance of IDEMIAâs frictionless biometric authentication solutions, which provide end-users seamless identity verification based on real-time face, iris, or fingerprint recognition in business premises or, for example, airports. Frost & Sullivan analysts also acknowledged IDEMIAâs ongoing innovation and customer-focused technology that offers biometric authentication technology for use in everyday objects including smartphones and payment cards.
Falling under the Augmented Identity banner, IDEMIAâs solutions draw on a vast array of highly advanced biometric authentication and ID verification technologies to enforce one straightforward thing, namely âonly you can be you.â IDEMIAâs best-in-class technologies overcome challenges that typically include coping with peak volumes and continuing to work even when the light is very bright. Deployed all around the globe IDEMIAâs solutions are extremely accurate to protect both individuals and businesses.
Jean-Christophe Fondeur, Executive Vice-President for R&D activities at IDEMIA, said: "We are thrilled we have been awarded Frost & Sullivanâs Global Company of the Year award for our biometric authentication solutions. We are proud to invent cutting-edge technologies that are acknowledged by independent experts and our clients."
Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Analyst, Tara Semon said: âAs a direct result of its innovation-focused mission, IDEMIA delivers ground-breaking technology that is well ahead of its time, securing IDEMIAâs position as a leader in the biometric authentication industryâ.
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.
For more information, head to www.idemia.com. And follow us @IdemiaGroup on Twitter
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break todayÂ´s market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180406005445/en/
El PSG, y más después de la eliminación en octavos de Champions ante el Real Madrid, no trabajaba con la permanencia de Unai Emery en su …
Las elecciones a la presidencia de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) tendrán lugar el jueves 17 de mayo, después de que el …
No corren buenos tiempos para Under Armour y su relación con el mundo del fútbol. La compañía de ropa deportiva estadounidense ha visto …
La esposa perfecta en Mauritania tiene sobrepeso porque, según las creencias populares, es síntoma de buena salud y, muy especialmente, de …
El derbi liguero entre Real Madrid y Atlético de Madrid volvió a acabar en empate, beneficiando claramente a un Barcelona que ya se ve …
El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 5 de Almería, el magistrado Rafael Soriano, ha librado oficio a la Guardia Civil para que informe del …
Algunos países como Estados Unidos o Reino Unido permiten tanto personalizar las matrículas de los vehículos como comercializarlas, …
Fernando Torres, delantero del Atlético de Madrid e icono de los colchoneros, ha confirmado este mediodía en un acto publicitario que ésta …
El Manchester City de Pep Guardiola tiene ante sí un reto gigantesco, uno de los más complicados de los cuartos de final de la Champions …
La compañía automovilística Audi vendió cerca de 463.800 vehículos en todo el mundo en los tres primeros meses del año, lo que supuso …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Teruel, listo para recibir a la jet set
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens