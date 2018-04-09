Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey

- Business Wire
Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, and E-Glober today announced a partnership to bring powerful, reliable and cost-effective cloud computing products and services to the Turkish market, in a bid to help local businesses capture opportunities presented by digital transformation.
E-Glober is Turkeyâs sole authorized agent and business partner of Alibaba Groupâs global wholesale platform Alibaba.com. The extended partnership that combines Alibaba Cloudâs powerful cloud computing capabilities and global infrastructure, and E-Globerâs local connections and insights, will provide a compelling offering to meet the digitalization and international expansion needs of local companies.
Through the partnership, Turkish businesses of all sizes will have access to Alibaba Cloudâs comprehensive suite of cloud products and services, ranging from elastic computing, database service, networking, security and middleware to analytics and big data. This full range of solutions will satisfy the surging needs of local enterprises across a number of industries, including online retail, multimedia and gaming.
In particular, the Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service (ECS) will help Turkish companies power their cloud applications, achieve faster results with lower latency, and scale capacity based on real-time demands. Access to the service will be fundamental for Turkish companies, especially Internet companies and SMEs, seeking to drive cost savings, accelerate innovation, and speed time-to-market.
Cloud adoption in Turkey is gaining momentum, with a public cloud market valued at US$96.93 million in 2017, according to IDC1. In addition, Turkey is considered as a gateway between East and West and is a key country within the Belt and Road Initiative. This enhanced connectivity, as well as increasing trade activities in the region, are bringing growth opportunities to Turkish companies equipped with cloud computing technology. By leveraging Alibaba Cloudâs global infrastructure, Turkish companies can expand their geographic reach to support international operations and better compete in global trade.
Yeming Wang, Deputy General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Global, said: âAlibaba Cloud has always been dedicated to making our future-proof technology inclusive within the markets in which we operate. We aim to become the preferred cloud service provider for all sizes of business in Turkey by providing a full range of cloud solutions and combining this with E-Globerâs local expertise.Â Working with knowledgeable and well-connected local partners such as E-Glober will help mitigate language and cultural barriers, as well as reinforce Alibaba Cloudâs foothold within the market when it comes to helping Turkish companies internationalize and seize opportunities in this digital age.â
Orkan Aytulun, CEO of E-Glober said: âThere is a genuine interest among Turkish companies to leverage the full capabilities of cloud, which has been encouraging for us to see. By partnering with Alibaba Cloud, an influential global cloud service provider, we can meet the increasing market demand for cutting-edge cloud products and services to be brought to this high potential market.â
Alibaba Cloud now has 43 availability zones across 18 regions globally, with coverage extending across mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, India and the U.S. (East and West Coast).
About Alibaba Cloud
Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com), the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, was Chinaâs largest provider of public cloud services in 2016 by revenue, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and government organizations. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of the International Olympic Committee.
1 IDC Predictions 2017, Middle East, Africa and Turkey
