330 43

U.S. DoD Contracts Full O3b MEO Beam and Services from SES Government Solutions

9/04/2018 - 10:10

- Business Wire

SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly owned subsidiary of SES, has been awarded a USD 24.8 million multi-year contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Under the new agreement, SES GS will provide the United States Africa Command (U.S. AFRICOM) with high throughput, low-latency managed satellite communications services in the areas of their operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005112/en/

U.S. DoD Contracts Full O3b MEO Beam and Services from SES Government Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

SES GS will be delivering a highly complex customized end-to-end solution, which will provide dedicated, flexible and secure connectivity to end users and those who support them. The managed services include low-latency high throughput capacity, gateway services, monitoring and control, satellite terminals, field service support, as well as terrestrial backhaul. The high throughput capacity is delivered through an entire 432 MHz fully steerable Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) beam, allowing U.S. AFRICOM to meet evolving real-time operational needs.

âWe are proud to support U.S. AFRICOM not only with an entire O3b MEO beam, but also with a tailored, fully managed end-to-end service. This COMSATCOM solution provides essential fiber-like capability that enables users to meet their mission requirements,â said Pete Hoene, President and CEO of SES Government Solutions. âThis is the fourth time that a U.S. Government customer has purchased an entire O3b MEO beam and the accompanying managed services from SES GS. This effort exemplifies the fully integrated mission support and industry partner relationship SES GS enjoys with our U.S. Government customers.â

Follow us on:

Social Media

Blog

Media Gallery

White Papers

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions, a subsidiary of global satellite operator SES, is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government Satcom market, SES Government Solutions offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 16 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005112/en/

PUBLICIDAD