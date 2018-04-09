- Business Wire
SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly owned subsidiary of SES, has been awarded a USD 24.8 million multi-year contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Under the new agreement, SES GS will provide the United States Africa Command (U.S. AFRICOM) with high throughput, low-latency managed satellite communications services in the areas of their operations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005112/en/
U.S. DoD Contracts Full O3b MEO Beam and Services from SES Government Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
SES GS will be delivering a highly complex customized end-to-end solution, which will provide dedicated, flexible and secure connectivity to end users and those who support them. The managed services include low-latency high throughput capacity, gateway services, monitoring and control, satellite terminals, field service support, as well as terrestrial backhaul. The high throughput capacity is delivered through an entire 432 MHz fully steerable Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) beam, allowing U.S. AFRICOM to meet evolving real-time operational needs.
âWe are proud to support U.S. AFRICOM not only with an entire O3b MEO beam, but also with a tailored, fully managed end-to-end service. This COMSATCOM solution provides essential fiber-like capability that enables users to meet their mission requirements,â said Pete Hoene, President and CEO of SES Government Solutions. âThis is the fourth time that a U.S. Government customer has purchased an entire O3b MEO beam and the accompanying managed services from SES GS. This effort exemplifies the fully integrated mission support and industry partner relationship SES GS enjoys with our U.S. Government customers.â
Follow us on:
About SES Government Solutions
SES Government Solutions, a subsidiary of global satellite operator SES, is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government Satcom market, SES Government Solutions offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 16 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180408005112/en/
El PSG, y más después de la eliminación en octavos de Champions ante el Real Madrid, no trabajaba con la permanencia de Unai Emery en su …
Las elecciones a la presidencia de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) tendrán lugar el jueves 17 de mayo, después de que el …
No corren buenos tiempos para Under Armour y su relación con el mundo del fútbol. La compañía de ropa deportiva estadounidense ha visto …
La esposa perfecta en Mauritania tiene sobrepeso porque, según las creencias populares, es síntoma de buena salud y, muy especialmente, de …
El derbi liguero entre Real Madrid y Atlético de Madrid volvió a acabar en empate, beneficiando claramente a un Barcelona que ya se ve …
El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 5 de Almería, el magistrado Rafael Soriano, ha librado oficio a la Guardia Civil para que informe del …
Algunos países como Estados Unidos o Reino Unido permiten tanto personalizar las matrículas de los vehículos como comercializarlas, …
Fernando Torres, delantero del Atlético de Madrid e icono de los colchoneros, ha confirmado este mediodía en un acto publicitario que ésta …
El Manchester City de Pep Guardiola tiene ante sí un reto gigantesco, uno de los más complicados de los cuartos de final de la Champions …
La compañía automovilística Audi vendió cerca de 463.800 vehículos en todo el mundo en los tres primeros meses del año, lo que supuso …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Teruel, listo para recibir a la jet set
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens