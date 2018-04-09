330 43

The Manufacturing Industry Digital Innovation Hubs Project (MIDIH) toDistribute ?960,000 to the European Industry

Funded by Horizon 2020 within the Factories of Future Program and the I4MS Initiative, the Manufacturing Industry Digital Innovation Hubs programme (MIDIH) has launched its first open call since its beginning last October. MIDIH aims to support and link national and local initiatives for the digitisation of manufacturing industry to boost investment and collaborations through strategic partnership and networking. Moreover, the programme will encourage innovation partnerships between solution providers and industry, as well as bring Europe to the forefront of the Industry 4.0 market by 2023. MIDIH will connect operating Digital Innovation Hubs focusing on CPS and IoT into a pan-European network capable of more effectively addressing the needs of European industry, notably SMEs.

With a total budget of â¬ 960,000 and a maximum funding request of â¬60,000 per proposal, this open call will target the development of data driven applications by IT SMEs as technology providers and experiments in CPS/IoT by manufacturing SMEs. Moreover, it aims at complementing functionalities around MIDIH reference architecture and performing experiments in CPS/IoT based on the components provided by MIDIH architecture. In that sense, the experiments proposed will have to cover smart factory, smart product and smart supply chain.

The MIDIH ecosystem, composed by three pan-EU DIHs, nine technology-specific Competence Centres, two Teaching Factories and two I4MS Regional DIHs, will offer skills building services to help SMEs / midcaps understand new technologies, the related business models and to take full advantage of them. MIDIH is also developing a common platform of knowledge, methods and collaboration tools that will be shared among the MIDIHs network and allow cross-border fertilisation, continuous improvement, open innovation.

The expected applicants are ICT SMEs, as technology providers, and manufacturing SMEs established in countries eligible for participation in EC H2020. The experiments can be submitted until the 29th June 2018 at 5p.m. (Brussels local time).

More information at midih.eu/open-call.php

About I4MS

I4MS is coordinated by Mobile World Capital Barcelona Foundation, FundingBox, Foreningen MADE, FIWARE Foundation EV, Danish Technological Institute and Axencia Galega de InnovaciÃ³n.

