"The art and the science" of coaching the GB Rowing Team with SAS ?copyright free 90-second film

In a 90-second film released by SAS, the Official Analytics Partner of British Rowing, coaches and athletes highlighted the crucial role data analytics plays in a successful international team. The film was shot during an overseas training camp with the womenâs rowing squad in Seville, Spain, as they prepare for this summerâs European Championships.

Data scientists from SAS, the leaders in analytics, have been working with British Rowing to analyse data from training and biomechanics to weather and diet, in a bid to unlock marginal gains that can help make the boats go faster.

Speaking about the role that data can play, Paul Thompson, GB Rowing TeamÂ´s Chief Coach for Women said: âYouÂ´ve got to be evidence based to use your judgement. In a coaching sense itÂ´s the art and the science, and thatÂ´s where the two interact.â

"We can measure lots of things. The skill for me is finding out what the most important thing for that athlete to focus on is and what we can actually change.â

Zoe Lee, who was part of the womenâs eight that won Britainâs historic silver medal at Rio 2016 added: âI love being able to use any data that IÂ´ve recorded to track the trends in my improvement and how a crew has evolved over time. ItÂ´s been really important to me coming back from rehab and injury last season to be able to go, IÂ´ve improved this much in the last month and that puts me on track relative to my best in 2015/2016 seasons by this much."

Peter Pugh-Jones, Head of Technology at SAS UK & Ireland, said: âAt SAS, we have the capability to use innovative software and services, including the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI), to transform a world of data into intelligence that empowers and inspires our customers.

âWith British Rowing, we use powerful analytics that puts it at the leading edge when it comes to extracting insights from a variety of data within the sport, helping the squad to maintain its reputation as the dominant force in the world of rowing.â

