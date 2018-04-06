330 43

Spirent Announces New Global Partner Program

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a global leader in mobile network, service, and device testing, today announced the establishment of a new global partner program. The Spirent Pace partner program is structured to equip authorized partners with the latest network and testing technologies, incentives, training and support they need to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities that exist for selling and supporting Spirent solutions.

With new technologies like Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and 5G radically changing the networking landscape, todayâs organizations need to ensure they can securely and seamlessly adopt these technologies. The Pace partner program enables Spirent and its partners to provide market-leading test solutions, and to deliver a new generation of service assurance and security solutions to more markets and more customers than ever before. In helping more organizations to evaluate and roll out advanced network architectures, the program will open up new sales opportunities for the entire partner ecosystem.

âIn receiving a preview of Spirent Pace, I was very pleased to see that Spirent is focused on providing a simplified and flexible approach to support how my business is changing and how it will continue to evolve in the coming year and beyond,â said Avi Barel Westwood, CEO of Bynet Solutions. âI welcome the changes and look forward to seeing immediate and mutually profitable results in partnership with Spirent.â

Mark Bateman, Sr. Director Global Channels and Alliances at Spirent Communications, said: âThere has never been a better time to partner with Spirent. With new technologies changing the way organizations are thinking about networking, customers are beginning to realize the full value of Spirentâs solutions. We are excited to be expanding our partner network, joining together to help even more organizations get the testing solutions they need â and to make the most of new networking trends and opportunities.â

The Pace partner program will offer full access to Spirent resources, deal registration, incentive programs, and other benefits designed to create new opportunities and increase partner profitability. Tiered partner levels make it easier for partners to enter the program and increase their level of expertise and the benefits they receive, based on business needs and customer demand. Whether a partner is focused on selling to network equipment manufacturers and service providers, or government, enterprise and automotive customers, the Pace channel program offers everything they need to pursue profitable new opportunities.

