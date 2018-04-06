XPRIZE Plans to Continue Lunar XPRIZE Mission

- Business Wire
Today, XPRIZE announced their plan to continue the Lunar XPRIZE mission, with a re-launch of a new Lunar-focused competition.
Effective today, the Lunar XPRIZE will operate as a non-cash competition. Over the next few months, XPRIZE will define new parameters for companies to compete in the prize.
Also, effective today, XPRIZE is seeking a new Title Sponsor for the Lunar XPRIZE competition, taking over for the support provided by Google during the past decade.
âWe are extraordinarily grateful to Google for funding the $30 million Google Lunar XPRIZE between September 2007 and March 31st, 2018. While that competition is now over, there are at least five teams with launch contracts that hope to land on the Lunar surface in the next two years,â said Peter H. Diamandis, M.D., XPRIZE founder and executive chairman. âBecause of this tremendous progress, and near-term potential, XPRIZE is now looking for our next visionary Title Sponsor who wants to put their logo on these teams and on the lunar surface.â
âOver the last decade the Google Lunar XPRIZE teams raised over $300 million through corporate sponsorships, government contracts and venture capital,â said Chanda Gonzales-Mowrer, senior director of prizes at XPRIZE. âThese space entrepreneurs are developing long-term business models around lunar transportation, and we cannot give up on them now. I am confident that one of these companies will land on the Moon in the near future and am excited for the next chapter of this new space race.â
XPRIZE has heard from many of the major Google Lunar XPRIZE teams who have expressed their support and desire for the competition to proceed with or without a monetary prize purse:
The new Lunar XPRIZE Title Sponsor would be responsible for putting up one or more contingent purses for the winners. The Title Sponsor would have the benefit of having their name and branding incorporated into the competition, and in success, on the surface of the Moon. For more information on becoming a titled sponsor, visit xprize.org/lunarxprize or emailÂ sponsorship@xprize.org.
ABOUT XPRIZE
XPRIZE, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the global leader in designing and implementing innovative competition models to solve the worldâs grandest challenges. XPRIZE utilizes a unique combination of gamification, crowd-sourcing, incentive prize theory, and exponential technologies as a formula to make 10x (vs. 10%) impact in the grand challenge domains facing our world. XPRIZEâs philosophy is thatâunder the right circumstancesâ igniting rapid experimentation from a variety of diverse lenses is the most efficient and effective method to driving exponential impact and solutions to grand challenges.Â Active competitions include the Lunar XPRIZE, the $20M NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, the $15M Global Learning XPRIZE, the $10M ANA Avatar XPRIZE, the $7M Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, the $7M Barbara Bush Foundation Adult Literacy XPRIZE, the $5M IBM Watson AI XPRIZE, the $1.75M Water Abundance XPRIZE and the $1M Anu and Naveen Jain Womenâs Safety XPRIZE. For more information, visitÂ www.xprize.org.
