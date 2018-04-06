330 43

Inside Secure and Yospace Develop Innovative Approach to Bypass Ad Blockers

6/04/2018

Inside Secure(Paris:INSD)(EuronextÂ Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announces that it has joined with Yospace, a stream management innovator specializing in server-side dynamic ad insertion in live and on-demand streaming, to create a solution that can route tracking pixels on the device through Inside Secureâs ad protection technology, effectively bypassing disruptive ad blockers.

Without a solution to significantly thwart ad blocking, it is estimated that publishers alone will lose $75 billion by 2020, according to research published by Ovum. The innovative approach developed by Inside Secure and Yospace to safely feed back tracking pixels from the device will dramatically improve overall ad protection. Currently, server-side stitching can bypass ad blockers but is still exposed to threats when accompanying client-side ad tracking pixels must be reported back to ad servers. And with only server-side protection, ad inventories cannot be accurately assessed and measured.

Inside Secureâs leading Ad Protect solution provides: ad reporting integrity, preventing ad blockers from tampering with ad-display information reported back to operators; ad display enforcement both for server-side and client-side ad insertion, notifying users that ad-blocking apps must be removed before viewing content or simply by-passing ad blockers silently; and ad blocker AI, continuously updating ad-block detection, future-proofing operators from invading ad-blocker hacks.

These capabilities feed well into the significant advantages of Yospaceâs Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) platform: a seamless user experience; one-to-one addressability with real-time measurement; reliability and scale where millions of ad calls are made per ad break; and the ability to plan for unexpected ad breaks that can happen at a critical time, such as a time-out in a sports match.

âThere are numerous benefits to performing ad stitching on the server-side, not least the ability to bypass ad blockers, but if client-side tracking is detectable then it poses a risk to ad revenues,â said David Springall, chief technical officer and founder at Yospace. âThe innovative work weÂ´re doing with Inside Secure, one of the leading names in content protection across the globe, will give broadcasters and publishers the peace of mind that ad views are being accurately measured."

âPartnering with Yospace to help customers successfully monetize their precious assets is an important next step for us in protecting the digital ecosystem from ad blockers,â said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. âWe are pleased to have worked with Yospace and their advanced ad insertion platform to provide a client-side solution that will be a game changer in ad protection.â

This solution will be demonstrated at the upcoming NAB conference beginning on April 7 in Las Vegas.

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris â INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customersâ transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secureâs technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com

About Yospace

Yospace is the foremost provider of Dynamic Ad Insertion technology in the world today. Its server-side solution allows live streams and on demand content to be monetised in a way that is true to the user experience of broadcast television, while allowing advertising to be curated to the interests of the individual viewer.

Yospace services major broadcasters and network operators across the globe, including DIRECTV in the US; Sky Media, ITV, BT Sport, Channel 4 and STV in the UK; Canal 13 in Chile; TV4 in Sweden; Seven West Media, The Nine Network and Network Ten in Australia.

www.yospace.com/nab18

