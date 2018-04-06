330 43

HCL Technologies Acquires Life Sciences and Consumer Services Provider C3i Solutions

6/04/2018 - 12:10

- Business Wire

HCL Technologies LimitedÂ (HCL), a leading global IT services company, today announced the acquisition of C3i Solutions, a leader in multi-channel customer engagement services for the life sciences and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries, from Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.A. (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada).

With this acquisition, HCL will complement its broad-based IT and business services capability with the additional depth that C3i has in the life sciences and CPG verticals. C3iâs expertise in the clinical, pharmacovigilance, and pharma sales support domains and strong partnership with industry leading products in these respective areas will enable HCLâs life sciences customers to become more patient-centric and offer services to IT and business stakeholders to improve healthcare outcomes. The acquisition also builds on HCLâs 13+ year relationship with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.A. across enterprise and divisional IT and with services across HCLâs Mode 1-2-3 offerings.

The deal will also build on HCLâs footprint in consumer services, especially as an early leader in applying advanced analytics, IoT and creating digitised operations to create a better customer experience. The contributions of C3i Solutions will become even more important as the industry moves toward digital connections and becomes reliant on a strong, personalized experience.

âC3iâs capabilities provide HCL with an innovative and complementary services portfolio and a vast customer base to further strengthen HCLâs position as a leading technology solutions provider to the life sciences and consumer industries. This acquisition will allow HCL to help its life sciences customers become more patient-centric and develop solutions to address the digital revolution happening within their industry,â said C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies. âWe were also attracted to C3i based on the strength of its management team and employee base, and we are excited to welcome them to the HCL family.â

âHCL shares C3i Solutionsâ vision of offering innovative services with a focus on an excellent customer experience, which is why we viewed HCL as an ideal fit for C3i Solutions,â said Joel Morse, President, C3i Solutions. âIn addition to gaining the strength of the HCL product and services portfolio, our employees and customers will also benefit from HCLâs deep technological capabilities and innovative approach, allowing us to continue delivering high-quality, value-added support that has been our hallmark.â

Read more at: https://www.hcltech.com/press-releases/iot-works/hcl-technologies-acquires-life-sciences-and-consumer-services-provider-c3i

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005825/en/

PUBLICIDAD