HCL Technologies Acquires Life Sciences and Consumer Services Provider C3i Solutions

- Business Wire
HCL Technologies LimitedÂ (HCL), a leading global IT services company, today announced the acquisition of C3i Solutions, a leader in multi-channel customer engagement services for the life sciences and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries, from Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.A. (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada).
With this acquisition, HCL will complement its broad-based IT and business services capability with the additional depth that C3i has in the life sciences and CPG verticals. C3iâs expertise in the clinical, pharmacovigilance, and pharma sales support domains and strong partnership with industry leading products in these respective areas will enable HCLâs life sciences customers to become more patient-centric and offer services to IT and business stakeholders to improve healthcare outcomes. The acquisition also builds on HCLâs 13+ year relationship with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.A. across enterprise and divisional IT and with services across HCLâs Mode 1-2-3 offerings.
The deal will also build on HCLâs footprint in consumer services, especially as an early leader in applying advanced analytics, IoT and creating digitised operations to create a better customer experience. The contributions of C3i Solutions will become even more important as the industry moves toward digital connections and becomes reliant on a strong, personalized experience.
âC3iâs capabilities provide HCL with an innovative and complementary services portfolio and a vast customer base to further strengthen HCLâs position as a leading technology solutions provider to the life sciences and consumer industries. This acquisition will allow HCL to help its life sciences customers become more patient-centric and develop solutions to address the digital revolution happening within their industry,â said C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies. âWe were also attracted to C3i based on the strength of its management team and employee base, and we are excited to welcome them to the HCL family.â
âHCL shares C3i Solutionsâ vision of offering innovative services with a focus on an excellent customer experience, which is why we viewed HCL as an ideal fit for C3i Solutions,â said Joel Morse, President, C3i Solutions. âIn addition to gaining the strength of the HCL product and services portfolio, our employees and customers will also benefit from HCLâs deep technological capabilities and innovative approach, allowing us to continue delivering high-quality, value-added support that has been our hallmark.â
Read more at: https://www.hcltech.com/press-releases/iot-works/hcl-technologies-acquires-life-sciences-and-consumer-services-provider-c3i
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005825/en/
MásMóvil ha desafiado esta semana a sus competidores con la primera tarifa con datos móviles ilimitados en España, populares en otros …
Un hombre ha muerto este viernes tras recibir un disparo en la cabeza en la calle Fernando el Católico, en el distrito de Chamberí de …
El entrenador del Barcelona, Ernesto Valverde, no se mostró "excesivamente" preocupado por el estado físico de su equipo en el tramo final …
La Sección Séptima de la Audiencia de Barcelona ha condenado a 12 años de cárcel a un hombre por agredir con una piedra de grandes …
André Gomes quiere marcharse del Barcelona este verano. El jugador portugués, cansado de no hacerse un hueco con Ernesto Valverde (tampoco …
Paulo Futre fue uno de los protagonistas del Atlético de Madrid-Sporting de Portugal al ser homenajeado en la previa del partido de cuartos …
El grupo Liberty, actual propietario de la Fórmula 1, ha desvelado este viernes las líneas maestras con las que pretende cambiar la …
La factoría de Renault de Palencia ha alcanzado hoy los 7 millones de vehículos fabricados, precisamente en el año en el que conmemora el …
La compañía automovilística Mitsubishi, junto con el grupo energético Engie y el fabricante de herramientas eléctricas Hitachi, …
La Guardia Civil ha hallado restos biológicos de la mujer paraguaya desaparecida en el coche de su pareja, a quien ella denunció hace un …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El sector de los helicópteros VIP
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens