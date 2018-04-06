Isobar Named a Leader in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies

- Business Wire
Global digital agency, Isobar part of Dentsu Aegis Network, announced today that research firmÂ Gartner, Inc. has placed the company in the Leaders quadrant in its âMagic Quadrant forÂ Global Digital Marketing Agenciesâ1 for the fourth consecutive time. The report evaluated 21 digital marketing agencies.
Isobar has, again, improved in both ability to execute and completeness of vision compared to its 2017 recognition and this year placed furthest on the completeness of vision axis.
Isobar Global CEO, Jean Lin said: âMore than ever before, the recent years have shown just how much the digital landscape can evolve. While many agencies have been unable to adapt to the changes, weâre proud to be one of the companies who has been a constant in the industry. Our multidisciplinary approach integrating consulting, creativity and technology has allowed us to remain nimble and constantly evolve. Weâre honoured and humbled to once again be recognized by Gartner for, what we believe, is an achievement.â
Senior Vice President, Head of Data and Technology, Isobar Global, Vikalp Tandon said: âWe feel our placement recognises us for our expertise in tackling complex, integrated, experience-driven digital marketing projects and further validates our unique offering and underlines our success in those areas. We strive to provide clients with strategic solutions built on exceptional technology delivered with the creative use of digital. To us, our position as a Leader on Gartnerâs Magic Quadrant reinforces that our design and technology capabilities enable us to build successful experiences for our clients.â
1Gartner, Magic Quadrant For Global Digital Marketing Agencies, Jay Wilson, Lizzy Foo Kune, Ewan McIntyre, Christopher Ross, March 21, 2018
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of GartnerÂ´s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Isobar
Isobar is a global digital agency of 6,500 people across 45 markets,Â united by our mission to transform businesses, brands and peopleâs lives with the creative use of digital. Informed by our consultancy practice,Â we deliver digital transformation, solving complex business challengesÂ through our marketing, ecosystems and products & services offering. Isobar has won over 300 awards in 2017 including Asia-Pacific Digital Network of the Year. Key clients include Coca-Cola, adidas, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, P&G, Philips and Huawei. Isobar is part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. www.isobar.com
Â
El sector de los helicópteros VIP
