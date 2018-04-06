SES Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

330 43

SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.

The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, notably the companyÂ´s 2017 accounts and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.80 per A-share, which will be paid to shareholders on 25 April 2018.

Further to the decision to reduce the number of directors from 18 to 15, shareholders re-elected five new directors for a three year term: Serge Allegrezza, Hadelin de Liedekerke Beaufort, Conny Kullman, Jean-Paul Senninger and Katrin Wehr-Seiter.

Following the shareholdersâ meeting, the Board of Directors re-elected Mr Romain Bausch as Chairman as well as Mr FranÃ§ois Tesch and Mr Jean-Paul Zens as Vice Chairmen.

The 2017 Annual Report is available for download at: http://www.ses.com/annual-report

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 16 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

