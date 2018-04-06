SES Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

- Business Wire
SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today in Betzdorf, Luxembourg.
The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, notably the companyÂ´s 2017 accounts and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.80 per A-share, which will be paid to shareholders on 25 April 2018.
Further to the decision to reduce the number of directors from 18 to 15, shareholders re-elected five new directors for a three year term: Serge Allegrezza, Hadelin de Liedekerke Beaufort, Conny Kullman, Jean-Paul Senninger and Katrin Wehr-Seiter.
Following the shareholdersâ meeting, the Board of Directors re-elected Mr Romain Bausch as Chairman as well as Mr FranÃ§ois Tesch and Mr Jean-Paul Zens as Vice Chairmen.
The 2017 Annual Report is available for download at: http://www.ses.com/annual-report
About SES
SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 16 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com
