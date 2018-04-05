Multi-Center, Double-Blind Clinical Study Validates DefenAge® as a Best-in-Class Anti-Aging Solution, Naturally Turning Back the Clock

- Business Wire
Progenitor BiologicsÂ®, LLC, the manufacturer and distributor of the cutting-edge anti-aging skin care products, DefenAgeÂ® Skincare,Â is proud to announce the results of a new comprehensive clinical study of the lineâs breakthrough ingredient Age-Repair DefensinsÂ®. The defensin-based three-step system âglobally improves the visual appearance of aging skin without irritation, dryness, or inflammation,â concludes the peer-review article published by the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (JDD). Target-specific Age-Repair Defensins represents the latest generation of anti-aging technology and is the FIRST of a kind.
DefenAgeÂ´s core regimen, 12 weeks. Taub A, Bucay V, Keller G et al. J Drugs Dermatol. 2018 Apr;17(4):426-441. (Graphic: Business Wire)
âThe defensin skin care regimen resulted in statistically significant improvements in ALL five parameters in patients simultaneously including decreased visible fine and coarse wrinkles, pore size and visible pigmentation. Study participants also demonstrated improvement in skinâs oiliness, evenness, hydration and a number of other crucial skinâs qualitiesâ shares the studyâs principal investigator and correspondence author, Amy Forman Taub, MD. âDefenAge results in profound improvements in the visible health and beauty of the skin that are readily apparent to even the untrained eye.â
âThe results showed that the defensin-containing trio of products offer most of the advantages of time-honored retinols as well as newer but widely used growth-factor containing cosmeceuticals, without irritation or inflammation, sun-sensitivity, or concerns about neoplasia of the treated skin,â adds the studyâs co-investigator, Vivian Bucay, MD. âThe observed clinical results put DefenAge Skincare into the best-in-class category without doubt, this is a landmark product.â
The earlier-published pre-clinical research shows that defensins activate dormant preserve of âfreshâ cells in the body, LGR6-positive stem cells. âAfter activation, LGR6-positive stem cells physically migrate into the basal layer of the skin and create a new epidermis, and eventually, new, younger-acting skin,â explains the studyâs co-investigator, Gregory Keller, MD. âThe defensin-based anti-agingtechnology is an authentic paradigm shift that I see only once per decade.â
âDefenAge made an initial soft launch in the summer of 2015,â comments Progenitor Biologicsâ CEO, Nikolay Turovets, PhD. âToday, more than 300 US-based aesthetic physicians and medi-spas offer DefenAge. Since the launch, DefenAgeâs annual growth exceeded 100 percent three years in a row, having sales in 2017 that exceeded $2.4M. Now having such solid clinical proof of the productâs performance, we will continue our expansion in the aesthetic market and deliver the best technologies to consumers.â
Study Details
The study was conducted by Amy Forman Taub, MD, Vivian Bucay, MD,Gregory Keller, MD,Jay Williams, PhD,and Darius Mehregan, MD. A participant- and investigator -blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center trial was performed in outpatient settings on forty-four female subjects, 41-71 years old, skin types I-V. The evaluation was performed at baseline, 6 and 12 weeks. The DefenAge 3-step system (trade name: Clinical Power Trio) includes: 2-Minute Reveal Masque, 24/7 Barrier Balance Cream and 8-in-1 BioSerum. The peer-review article is entitled: âMulti-center, double-blind, vehicle-controlled clinical trial of an alpha and beta defensin-containing anti-aging skin care regimen with clinical, histopathologic, immunohistochemical, photographic, and ultrasound evaluationâ [Taub A, et al. J Drugs Dermatol. 2018 Apr;17(4):426-441].
Read the full-text article in the JDD April 2018 issue: http://jddonline.com/articles/dermatology/S1545961618P0426X
About DefenAge
DefenAgeÂ® Skincare is a technology-driven anti-aging skin care line, primarily distributed through the professional aesthetic market including dermatology and aesthetic surgery practices. The key ingredient, Age-Repair DefensinsÂ®, features a stand-alone natural target-specific mechanism of action. The technology is patent-pending, exclusively available in DefenAge and does not belong to the growth factor category. The Clinical Power Trio is clinical study tested, DefenAgeâs core skin care regimen that addresses visible signs of skin aging on a global scale. DefenAge products do not contain: animal- or human- originated ingredients, parabens, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, sulfates, mineral oils, colorants, phthalates or BPA.
