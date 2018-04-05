330 43

Dame Maggie Smith and Other Harry Potter Film Actors Join Jam City´s Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Who: Jam City, a Los Angeles based mobile games studio, in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Actors from the Harry Potter films will provide voiceover work for Jam Cityâs Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery . A full list of actors providing voice work for the game include: Dame Maggie Smith (Professor McGonagall) Michael Gambon (Professor Dumbledore) Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick) Sally Mortemore (Madam Irma Pince) Gemma Jones (Madam Pomfrey) Zoe Wanamaker (Madam Hooch)

. A full list of actors providing voice work for the game include: Global launch date for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery confirmed to be Wednesday, April 25th on iOS and Android.

âIf I could attend Hogwarts as a student, I would be most excited to attend the potions class taught by Severus because it is the most exotic,â said Dame Maggie Smith, voice of Professor McGonagall.

"Our goal with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is to make players really feel for the first time like theyâre attending Hogwarts,â said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. âBy including these iconic and incredibly talented actors in the game, we come one step closer to truly giving fans their own Hogwarts experience.â

Assets: To download supporting assets for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, please visit: https://app.box.com/v/HPHogwartsMystery-TalentReveal

Background: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first mobile game where players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. In the narrative adventure with RPG elements, players will create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, and form friendships or rivalries with other students. In the game, players make pivotal decisions that influence their characterâs story arc at Hogwarts. The game features a new encounter system where player decisions and actions impact their quests, allowing Harry Potter fans to create their own legacy as a witch or wizard.

For more details on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and to connect with other fans, visit www.facebook.com/HPHogwartsMystery/, www.twitter.com/HogwartsMystery, and for more information visit www.HarryPotterHogwartsMystery.com/.

About Jam City:

Jam City is a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social gaming experiences for millions of players around the world. Jam City was founded in 2010 by MySpace cofounders Chris DeWolfe and Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado. Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest grossing and most enduring social gaming franchises for mobile, including Cookie Jam (Facebook âGame of the Yearâ winner) and Panda Pop. Jam City is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands including Harry Potter, Family Guy, and Marvel Avengers. Jam City has 500 employees across studios in Los Angeles (HQ), San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle and Buenos Aires. The Jam City team is known for its creative excellence and technological innovation in key areas including storytelling, data science and consumer insights.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third party game titles.

About Portkey Games:

PortkeyÂ Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is a games label dedicated to creating Wizarding Worldâ¢Â gaming experiences inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling. These new games allow players to explore, discover and be at the centre of their very own Wizarding Worldâ¢Â adventure.

About the Harry Potter Series:

Harry Potter continues to be a global phenomenon. Each of the seven books by author J.K. Rowling has broken sales records, with the series to date having sold over 500 million copies worldwide and translated into 80 languages. The Harry Potter films, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, have grossed more than $7.7 billion to date worldwide at the box office, making Harry Potter one of the largest-grossing film franchises in history.

HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS MYSTERY softwareÂ Â© 2018 Jam City, Inc.Â Developed by Jam City.Â Jam CityÂ® and the Jam City Logo are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Jam City, Inc. WIZARDING WORLD, HARRY POTTERÂ andÂ FANTASTIC BEASTS Publishing Rights Â© J.K. Rowling. PORTKEY GAMES, HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS MYSTERY, WIZARDING WORLD, HARRY POTTER and FANTASTIC BEASTS characters, names andÂ related indicia Â© and â¢ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

WB GAMES LOGO, WB SHIELD: â¢ & Â© Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s18)

