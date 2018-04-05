330 43

WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director

5/04/2018 - 13:30

- Business Wire

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) today announced new leadership as it expands its European regional efforts. Seasoned payments industry professional Anant Patel has joined WEX London office as the companyâs new Managing Director of Europe.

âAnant brings more than 17 years of payments leadership to our European WEX team, based in London,â saidJay Dearborn, President, Corporate Payments at WEX. âWe are confident that his expertise will enhance our international efforts and focus efforts on growth across Europe, a key market for us.â

In his new position at WEX, Patel will use his knowledge and expertise in card-based products to continue to scale operations in the European region. Prior to joining WEX, Patel served as Managing Director of Europe, Middle East & Africa for First Performance Global.

âI am thrilled to join WEX, a company so well known for being an extremely innovative player within the payments space,â said Patel. âThe business is achieving strong growth in the region and successfully launching into new markets such as Germany and France so itâs exciting to be part of this expansion.â

WEX has also appointed Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales. Murphy joined from Travelport and reports to Patel. She will focus on driving sales across Europe and helping customers optimise supplier payments to achieve tangible business benefits.

âItâs an exciting time to have joined WEX, seeing both strong growth and innovation in the payments sector. I look forward to working with the team to help build the WEX competitive position in Europe,â said Murphy.

About WEX Inc.

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is a leading provider of corporate payment solutions. From its roots in fleet card payments beginning in 1983, WEX has expanded the scope of its business into a multi-channel provider of corporate payment solutions representing 11 million vehicles and offering exceptional payment security and control across a wide spectrum of business sectors. WEX serves a global set of customers and partners through its operations around the world, with offices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Norway and Singapore. WEX and its subsidiaries employ more than 3,300 associates. The company has been publicly traded since 2005 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol âWEX.â For more information, visitÂ www.wexinc.com and follow WEX on Twitter at @WEXIncNews.

