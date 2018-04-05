Nicole DeBourg-Kahn Joins WilsonHCG as Senior Vice President of Talent

- Business Wire
WilsonHCG, global leader and premium provider of innovative talent solutions, is pleased to welcome Nicole DeBourg-Kahn to its leadership team. Nicole will serve as Senior Vice President of Talent, leading WilsonHCGâs People & Culture (HR) teams, driving associate engagement, internal talent acquisition, as well as learning and development programs, and oversee the leadership of the organizationÂ´s global People Operations.
âEmpowering our people personally and professionally has been a key driver of WilsonHCGâs growth into a global leader,â said John Wilson, Founder and CEO of WilsonHCG. âWe firmly believe Nicoleâs leadership will continue to pave the way for a workforce that is empowered and capable of serving, consulting and recruiting for our clients in ways no other provider can.â
Nicole is a senior HR executive with more than 20 years of experience in talent management. She joins WilsonHCG from Florida-based professional employer organization (PEO), CoAdvantage, where she served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Nicole previously owned her own HR consulting firm, and has held senior level HR positions with CONMED Corporation, Blockbuster and U.S. Foodservice.
âIn WilsonHCG, IÂ´m thrilled to be joining such an inclusive and culture-driven organization,â said DeBourg-Kahn. âIÂ´m looking forward to furthering the growth of our global People & Culture, HR and People Operations teams, while cementing our footprint as an inventive and holistic talent solutions provider.â
Nicole joins the organization on the heels of an exciting 2017, which included WilsonHCG being recognized as a âLeaderâ in NelsonHallâs NEAT vendor evaluation for RPO, a top RPO provider in the global Bakerâs Dozen List for seven consecutive years, HRO Todayâs EMEA Bakerâs Dozen Customer Satisfaction List for the third consecutive year, and a STAR performer in Everest GroupÂ´s Global RPO Peak Matrix report for three consecutive years.
About WilsonHCG
Wilson Human Capital Group, Inc., (WilsonHCG) is the premium provider and global leader in innovative talent solutions that operates on the principle of providing true partnership to our clients. Through our highly configurable Talent Ecosystemâ¢ model, we enhance the talent function into a strategic advantage. At WilsonHCG, the relationships we develop lead to the results our clients realize. Better People, Better Business.Â®

