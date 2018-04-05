Viewers in the Caribbean Gain Access to New, High-Quality TV Offer with Kiwisat and SES Video

- Business Wire
Satellite TV provider Kiwisat is launching a new DTH offering in the Caribbean to deliver top-quality but accessible TV entertainment to consumers on the islands using SESâs satellite SES-10.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006396/en/
SES-10 Successful Launch (Photo: Business Wire)
Under the long-term agreement announced by SES, Kiwisat is leasing capacity on SES-10 to deliver about 130 channels, including 90 HD channels. The DTH platform is mainly aiming at English-speaking islands, with an exclusive package of American TV channels, but also includes three French-speaking channels for French subscribers.
As the first platform to rely on the DVB S2X and HEVC standards in the North American pay TV market, Kiwisat offers the largest HD line-up in the Caribbean region.
To support the roll-out of Kiwisatâs DTH platform, SES Video conducted an ELEVATE training programme in Saint Martin, where Kiwisat is based. This training programme provides antenna installers with the right set of skills to execute high-quality installations of satellite dishes in TV homes, ensuring that subscribers will enjoy top-quality reception. As a starting point, SES trained 10 installers to help Kiwisat deploy its platform.
âThe TV options in the Caribbean are quite limited in terms of quality and price, so when we decided to launch our TV offer in the region, we set very high standards for ourselves because we wanted to bring the best possible service to our consumers,â said Andrew Wang, CEO of Kiwisat. âSES has a track-record of providing high-quality broadcasting services which suited our expectations, but what truly made the difference is their full-fledged support. SES has been working with us every step of the way to build this project, and activities such as the ELEVATE training programme really added value to our business. I could not think of a better partner than SES to accompany us on our journey.â
âWe are very excited to support Kiwisat in bringing new TV entertainment choices to the population in the Caribbean,â said Jurandir Pitsch, Vice President, Sales & Market Development for Latin America and Caribbean, SES Video. âOur SES-10 satellite, designed exclusively for Latin America, offers ideal coverage for Kiwisat over the Caribbean, with one beam dedicated to this area and Mexico. As the leading HD/UHD platform worldwide, SES Video is very well positioned to distribute high picture quality content to Kiwisatâs subscribers.â
Follow us on:
Social Media
Blog
Media Library
White Papers
About SES
SES is a world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 16 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404006396/en/
El grupo Liberty, actual propietario de la Fórmula 1, ha desvelado este viernes las líneas maestras con las que pretende cambiar la …
La factoría de Renault de Palencia ha alcanzado hoy los 7 millones de vehículos fabricados, precisamente en el año en el que conmemora el …
Neymar Jr. se encuentra en Brasil recuperándose de su lesión, y durante esta especie de vacaciones pagadas de las que está disfrutando, el …
El coche más rápido mundo hasta ahora dice adiós a las fábricas. Koenigsegg ha anunciado que la producción de las 25 unidades que …
Ser fiel a los principios del Partido Comunista de China es uno de los requisitos que deberán cumplir los donantes de esperma en China, …
BMW Motorrad, es decir, la división de motocicletas de la firma alemana, ha rediseñado y mejorado sus modelos trail de gama media: las BMW …
El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha anunciado en su cuenta de Twitter que la Policía Nacional ha detenido a un joven de 28 …
La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) presentó en marzo sus nuevas "patrullas integrales", motocicletas dotadas de detectores portátiles …
La Guardia Civil ha pedido este viernes colaboración para localizar a Zuni Adela Baez Mancuello, una mujer paraguaya de 34 años …
Solo: una historia de Star Wars, la nueva película de la saga que se centra en la juventud del carismático personaje de Han Solo, …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El sector de los helicópteros VIP
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens