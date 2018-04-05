Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Global Immuno-Oncology Partnership to Develop a Pioneering Checkpoint Inhibitor for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

- Business Wire
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies, today announced a collaboration and exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement to jointly develop OSE-172, a SIRP-alpha antagonist targeting myeloid lineage cells.
SIRP-alpha is a receptor expressed by myeloid lineage cells such as Dendritic Cells (DCs),Â tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells (MDSCs). In targeting SIRP- alpha, OSE-172 prevents the ligand CD47 from binding to and triggering the cellular inhibitory effects of SIRP-alpha. OSE-172 has the potential to enhance anti-tumor immunity by improving T cell activity through enhancement of DC antigen presentation functionality, potentiating the phagocytic and inflammatory properties of macrophages in the tumor microenvironment and enabling differentiation of MDSCs to an effector state.
âThis partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim is a real recognition of the value of our innovative approach to treating cancer and will create an exciting new alliance to fuel the phase 1 development of OSE-172,â said Dr. Dominique Costantini, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics. âBoehringer Ingelheimâs expertise and insights will be invaluable as we step up the clinical development and work to commercialize this new treatment paradigm.â
âWe are excited to partner with OSE Immunotherapeutics to develop this promising, novel cancer immunotherapy,â said Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D., Global Head Cancer Immunology & Immune Modulation Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. âA key area of focus is the identification of drugs that target myeloid cell immune regulatory receptors of which SIRP-alpha is a leading example. We are dedicated to developing ground-breaking, first-in-class therapies that can transform the lives of patients and help win the fight against cancer.â
Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired the global rights to develop, register and commercialize OSE-172, a monoclonal antibody targeting SIRP-alpha which is expressed in myeloid lineage cells, as part of their continued commitment to research and innovation in immuno-oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, OSE Immunotherapeutics will receive a â¬15 million upfront payment from Boehringer Ingelheim, and potential additional short-term milestones of up to â¬15 million upon initiation of a phase 1 clinical study. OSE Immunotherapeutics stands to receive more than â¬1.1 billion upon reaching pre-specified development, commercialization and sales milestones, plus royalties on worldwide net sales.
~ENDS~
Please click on the link for âNotes to Editorsâ: http://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/New-Partnership-to-develop-novel-checkpoint-inhibitor
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005559/en/
El grupo Liberty, actual propietario de la Fórmula 1, ha desvelado este viernes las líneas maestras con las que pretende cambiar la …
La factoría de Renault de Palencia ha alcanzado hoy los 7 millones de vehículos fabricados, precisamente en el año en el que conmemora el …
Neymar Jr. se encuentra en Brasil recuperándose de su lesión, y durante esta especie de vacaciones pagadas de las que está disfrutando, el …
El coche más rápido mundo hasta ahora dice adiós a las fábricas. Koenigsegg ha anunciado que la producción de las 25 unidades que …
Ser fiel a los principios del Partido Comunista de China es uno de los requisitos que deberán cumplir los donantes de esperma en China, …
BMW Motorrad, es decir, la división de motocicletas de la firma alemana, ha rediseñado y mejorado sus modelos trail de gama media: las BMW …
El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha anunciado en su cuenta de Twitter que la Policía Nacional ha detenido a un joven de 28 …
La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) presentó en marzo sus nuevas "patrullas integrales", motocicletas dotadas de detectores portátiles …
La Guardia Civil ha pedido este viernes colaboración para localizar a Zuni Adela Baez Mancuello, una mujer paraguaya de 34 años …
Solo: una historia de Star Wars, la nueva película de la saga que se centra en la juventud del carismático personaje de Han Solo, …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El sector de los helicópteros VIP
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens