Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Global Immuno-Oncology Partnership to Develop a Pioneering Checkpoint Inhibitor for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

5/04/2018 - 11:00

Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies, today announced a collaboration and exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement to jointly develop OSE-172, a SIRP-alpha antagonist targeting myeloid lineage cells.

SIRP-alpha is a receptor expressed by myeloid lineage cells such as Dendritic Cells (DCs),Â tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells (MDSCs). In targeting SIRP- alpha, OSE-172 prevents the ligand CD47 from binding to and triggering the cellular inhibitory effects of SIRP-alpha. OSE-172 has the potential to enhance anti-tumor immunity by improving T cell activity through enhancement of DC antigen presentation functionality, potentiating the phagocytic and inflammatory properties of macrophages in the tumor microenvironment and enabling differentiation of MDSCs to an effector state.

âThis partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim is a real recognition of the value of our innovative approach to treating cancer and will create an exciting new alliance to fuel the phase 1 development of OSE-172,â said Dr. Dominique Costantini, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics. âBoehringer Ingelheimâs expertise and insights will be invaluable as we step up the clinical development and work to commercialize this new treatment paradigm.â

âWe are excited to partner with OSE Immunotherapeutics to develop this promising, novel cancer immunotherapy,â said Jonathon Sedgwick, Ph.D., Global Head Cancer Immunology & Immune Modulation Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. âA key area of focus is the identification of drugs that target myeloid cell immune regulatory receptors of which SIRP-alpha is a leading example. We are dedicated to developing ground-breaking, first-in-class therapies that can transform the lives of patients and help win the fight against cancer.â

Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired the global rights to develop, register and commercialize OSE-172, a monoclonal antibody targeting SIRP-alpha which is expressed in myeloid lineage cells, as part of their continued commitment to research and innovation in immuno-oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, OSE Immunotherapeutics will receive a â¬15 million upfront payment from Boehringer Ingelheim, and potential additional short-term milestones of up to â¬15 million upon initiation of a phase 1 clinical study. OSE Immunotherapeutics stands to receive more than â¬1.1 billion upon reaching pre-specified development, commercialization and sales milestones, plus royalties on worldwide net sales.

