Lakshya Internet Transforms Its B2B Retail with Fiorano iPaaS

Fiorano Software announced today that Lakshya Internet has implemented the Fiorano Cloud Platform (iPaaS) to scale its emerging B2B ecommerce business, transforming traditional distribution methods in India. Lock The Deal (LTD) is the companyÂ´s technology-enabled end-to-end distribution platform for retailers, offering a wide range of products and brands. LTDÂ´s analytics are leveraged to claim benefits of cost efficiency, increased reach, higher level of customer engagement and quick, deep insights on buying behaviour.
Explaining the business challenges and strategy, Anurag Choube, Vice President, SAR Group, said, âWe selected the Fiorano Cloud platform for its ability to scale on demand and effortlessly connect to any combination of cloud or on-premise applications. With Fiorano API, onboarding new retailers onto the platform has become faster. Fiorano enables rapid development and effective utilization of resources to add new services giving us a competitive edge in todayÂ´s demanding environment.â
Fiorano seamlessly synchronized data across multiple systems (e.g. SAP, WMS, CRM, WMS [Vinculum], CRM, Holisol and Far-Eye), eliminating the previously error-prone manual interventions. Fiorano provides a flexible and robust integration layer for Business Orchestration and for the Web Service Arbitration engine that controls the flow of information between various systems used by Lakshyaâs vendors. Fiorano also offers a full record of process integration, providing a 360-degree view for monitoring.
About Lakshya
Lakshya Internet was set up by the SAR group, a leading market player in the energy storage and water/air purification industries that employs over 4,000 people. Its services include logistics & warehousing, Salesforce automation, warranty and collection management. It has a mission to remove inefficiencies in retail distribution, allowing access to the widest range of products at transparent prices and terms.
About Fiorano
Fiorano, a Silicon Valley based USA (California) Corporation, is a trusted provider of Digital Business Backplane and enterprise integration middleware, high performance messaging and peer-to-peer distributed systems, since 1995. Global companies including AT&T Wireless, LâOrÃ©al, NASA, Rabobank, Royal Bank of Scotland, US Coast Guard and Vodafone have deployed Fiorano to achieve digital transformation, yielding unprecedented productivity.
